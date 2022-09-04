Faith, fabric and fashion: SA’s style king David Tlale on business of luxury

For nearly 30 years, David Tlale has been creating experiences for customers. Now he's taking a step into sportswear

Edging closer to the celebration of 30 years in the fashion industry, one might assume David Tlale would have come to a halt by now, like some of his predecessors or industry mavens. However, the brand has held on strong with collections that have dominated from local shores to the runways of Lagos, Paris and New York...