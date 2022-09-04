×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Faith, fabric and fashion: SA’s style king David Tlale on business of luxury

For nearly 30 years, David Tlale has been creating experiences for customers. Now he's taking a step into sportswear

04 September 2022 - 00:01
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

Edging closer to the celebration of 30 years in the fashion industry, one might assume David Tlale would have come to a halt by now, like some of his predecessors or industry mavens. However, the brand has held on strong with collections that have dominated from local shores to the runways of Lagos, Paris and New York...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mandla Mandela claps back at Meghan's comparison of her wedding with his ... Lifestyle
  2. H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | 'Brakpan hands' — This ad featuring CIT heist warrior Leo Prinsloo will ... Lifestyle
  4. Tributes pour in after ‘Spud’ actress Charlbi Dean Kriek dies Lifestyle
  5. Meghan on Mariah Carey’s ‘diva’ comment: ‘It stopped me in my tracks’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...