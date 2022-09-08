Converse for the gym? Here are the shoes you need for your fitness goals

When it comes to shopping for the right shoes in which to keep fit, the obvious choice might seem like anything soft and supportive at the right price from your nearest sportswear store.
However, while scrolling through Instagram and having unexpected conversations this week, I was pleasantly surprised to learn gym fanatics are wearing Converse shoes for their workouts, and they are not completely on the wrong foot.
While many might see the shoe as trendy streetwear or the perfect pantsula dancing kicks, it has become the go-to, especially for those working with a lot of weights.
Sports coach Scott Caulfield says you should avoid big sneakers when lifting because the cushioning will dissipate force and act like a sponge for the foot. Slim shoes like Converse are ideal for working with heavy equipment.
As an avid runner, my first thought was whether the shoes would also help facilitate natural running form. While its obvious you can dash in them when in a pinch, Converse shoes are not the best as That Fit Friend revealed, saying “they won’t provide the necessary arch support, breathability and shock absorption needed for regular running”.
What kind of shoes should you wear if you have fitness goals you want to achieve for summer?
Here’s a look at four shoes for different workout needs:
Image: Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
WEIGHTLIFTING
If you have ever paid attention to weightlifters, you will have noticed they often wear flat-footed sneakers with no toe spring (the curve that makes the front part of the shoe go up). While there are many sneakers to pick from, you can absolutely wear Converse if you are picking up weights at your local gym.
With minimal cushioning built to assist your lifting, a pair of Chucks will help with your positioning. It also adds extra stability that breeds better results for your lifting, according to personal trainer Chris Gagliardi.
RUNNING
A number of factors come into play when taking on running as a sport. You want to consider the terrain as well as the weak spots in your feet to assess what they would need.
If you are looking to challenge yourself with long-distance runs, try a more cushioned shoe like the Skechers GoRun Maxroad 5, which is built to cover more distance faster.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
CALISTHENICS
When it comes to shoes for calisthenics and other body weight-oriented exercises, a natural feel is key. While Converse might seem like a great option again, this kind of workout is very demanding and needs the right kind of support for your feet.
While a toe shoe might be exciting, it has an unfortunate history of being an unreliable choice for a sneaker that mimics a barefoot feel. Look to shoes like Merrel Black Access XTR that are light and still have grip.
BOXING
While there are options to wear when starting out in the sport, those who want to pursue it seriously or as their chosen fitness workout want to get the right shoes.
Boxing demands the right support from the sole to the ankle due to the many movements you will be making. Make sure to look for a boxing shoe that will best match your needs and budget rather than a regular high-top sneaker that would end up doing more damage than good.
STOCKISTS
Converse
Family Shoe Centre
TakeAlot
