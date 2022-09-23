Think beyond your time, urges Gisele Bündchen in IWC's Portofino campaign

“Have you ever looked beyond the obvious? Have you ever thought beyond your time on this planet?” asks Gisele Bündchen, a goodwill ambassador for the UN Environmental Programme.

“With every step we take in life we leave a trace, whether we want to or not. I've often thought about what traces I want to leave beyond my time,” says the supermodel, who has been lauded for her long-standing commitment to key environmental issues.

“I want to leave something behind that my children can one day reflect on. Something that I can pass on to them, but at the same time I want to make sure all the wonders [of the world], in all their beauty, are preserved for them.”

Like Bündchen, IWC Schaffhausen, a leader in sustainable luxury watchmaking, is committed to acting beyond its time and doing its part to preserve our planet for future generations. So it’s fitting that the premium Swiss brand has named the eco-conscious catwalk queen as its first environmental and community projects adviser.