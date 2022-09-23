Think beyond your time, urges Gisele Bündchen in IWC's Portofino campaign
The premium Swiss watchmaker has named the eco-chic supermodel as it’s first environmental and community projects adviser — and the face of its new Portofino collection
“Have you ever looked beyond the obvious? Have you ever thought beyond your time on this planet?” asks Gisele Bündchen, a goodwill ambassador for the UN Environmental Programme.
“With every step we take in life we leave a trace, whether we want to or not. I've often thought about what traces I want to leave beyond my time,” says the supermodel, who has been lauded for her long-standing commitment to key environmental issues.
“I want to leave something behind that my children can one day reflect on. Something that I can pass on to them, but at the same time I want to make sure all the wonders [of the world], in all their beauty, are preserved for them.”
Like Bündchen, IWC Schaffhausen, a leader in sustainable luxury watchmaking, is committed to acting beyond its time and doing its part to preserve our planet for future generations. So it’s fitting that the premium Swiss brand has named the eco-conscious catwalk queen as its first environmental and community projects adviser.
IWC has also chosen Bündchen to be the face of the campaign for the latest additions to its Portofino collection, a family of timepieces with a design identity that's all about appreciating simplicity’s beauty.
Among these is the new Portofino Chronograph 39, which introduces a sporty complication to Portofino's signature elegance. In keeping with this, it features a 39mm stainless steel case, a silver-plated dial and rhodium-plated hands and appliqués.
The Portofino Chronograph 39 is powered by an IWC-manufactured 69355 calibre movement, the design of which can be admired through its sapphire glass case back. The finishing touch is a sophisticated beige strap crafted from traceable Swiss calf leather.
Should you wish to switch this out for another strap or a metal bracelet, you can easily do so thanks to the brand’s integrated quick-change system. This means you can change up the look of your watch to complement any outfit.
This quick-change system is also a feature of the six new versions of the Portofino Automatic 34. This classic woman’s watch, which features a 34mm case, is the perfect choice for those with delicate wrists. Look out for fresh colour combinations, calfskin straps with butterfly folding clasps and a newly developed metal bracelet.
For the first time, the model is also available with a whimsical day and night complication. At six o’clock on the Portofino Automatic Day & Night 34’s dial, you’ll note a disc emblazoned with the sun and moon, which rotates around its axis once every 24 hours to indicate whether it’s day or night.
The Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37 is an equally charming new arrival. Three versions of this watch are available, each of which boasts a beautifully illustrated disc indicating the moon phase at 12 o’clock on the dial.
IWC has also launched six new versions of the Portofino Automatic 37. The cases of these — and the new Portofino Automatic Moon Phase 37 models — feature sapphire glass case backs so you can better appreciate their self-winding 32000 calibre movements.
Another design tweak sees larger stones being incorporated into the diamond-studded bezels of some of these 37mm timepieces. This improvement also means these gems reflect more light, enhancing their sparkle.
Whichever of the new arrivals to the Portofino collection you opt to buy, you can rest assured IWC sources materials responsibly and takes action to minimise its impact on the environment. It also prides itself on crafting timepieces built to last for generations
As Bündchen points out in an IWC podcast, investing in quality is one way fashion and luxury can be more sustainable — and soulful. “If you have a watch that can last forever and can be passed on from father to son [or mother to daughter] ... What a beautiful thing!” she says.
To find your nearest stockist, visit the IWC Schaffhausen website.
This article was paid for by IWC Schaffhausen.