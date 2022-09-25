Celebrating the designers, creators, innovators changing fashion practices
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 prepares to reward those in the vanguard of the future of fashion
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Stella Hertantyo
As the world navigates the climate crisis, it's no secret that business-as-usual in the fashion industry is no longer an option. To mitigate some of the excesses of the industry, the annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards were founded to celebrate and support designers, creators, thought-leaders and innovators who use best practices to change the way fashion has traditionally used resources. ..
Celebrating the designers, creators, innovators changing fashion practices
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 prepares to reward those in the vanguard of the future of fashion
As the world navigates the climate crisis, it's no secret that business-as-usual in the fashion industry is no longer an option. To mitigate some of the excesses of the industry, the annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards were founded to celebrate and support designers, creators, thought-leaders and innovators who use best practices to change the way fashion has traditionally used resources. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos