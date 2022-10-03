We rarely get head-turning looks from male stars on red carpets, but it would seem Lethabo is keen to carry the torch on the local front. Keeping in theme with the magic of African mysticism in Blood Psalms, he took to the red carpet in an Afro-futuristic kimono paired down with tapered pants and loafers.
Keeping it simple, he accessorises with a single drop earring and a straw hat strapped on like an accessory that crisscrosses similarly to suspenders, creating a smart illusion with his outfit.
The look may not be one for the ages, but it is certainly an ensemble by which to remember this future style star.
Thabooty, Lethabo Monareng, Thuso: best and worst dressed of the week
Who was the fairest of them all and who should invest in a good mirror?
Image: SUPPLIED
For international crowds, this is the time of year when fashion week springs into action and Hollywood is abuzz with red carpets and pilot season. Locally, the festivities are no less evident, with red carpets and must-see events aplenty.
With new series, fashion shows and movies launching left, right and centre, here are the best and worst dressed of the week.
BEST
THANDO THABETHE
In case you thought this spring season is all about florals and Barbiecore, you’d be a little off. Rock and metallic influences have been a major influence of late. Whether it is the increased fascination with Rick Owens or the slate of celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox embracing their dark side, all things black and metallic are the rage.
It should be no surprise Thando was spotted in this wickedly seductive gown by Orapeleng Modutle. Perfect for the backdrop on the Blood Psalms red carpet, the voluminous gown shines even further thanks to how well it photographs.
BLUE MBOMBO
Blue was a vision in this pleated off-the-shoulder dress. Accentuating the silhouette of the dress are her bell sleeves, with a modern yet magical touch thanks to the trippy print seen throughout. If there ever was a beacon for slaying the coming summer season effortlessly, we have found the starting point.
LETHABO MONARENG
We rarely get head-turning looks from male stars on red carpets, but it would seem Lethabo is keen to carry the torch on the local front. Keeping in theme with the magic of African mysticism in Blood Psalms, he took to the red carpet in an Afro-futuristic kimono paired down with tapered pants and loafers.
Keeping it simple, he accessorises with a single drop earring and a straw hat strapped on like an accessory that crisscrosses similarly to suspenders, creating a smart illusion with his outfit.
The look may not be one for the ages, but it is certainly an ensemble by which to remember this future style star.
WORST
THUSO MBEDU
A friend on social media described this outfit as a Project Runway challenge for unconventional materials, and I have to agree. While it is absolutely stunning and has been completed with impeccable skill, the woven mats could have been smaller to accommodate Thuso’s petite body enveloped by this House of Sass creation. The star of the show is her hair, which is quite a masterpiece, overshadowing the efforts made with her outfit.
TISHIWE ZIQUBU
When you see an image of Tishiwe, whether it is a performance or photo shoot, she is always on point. Yet this might be her very first let down.
The black necktie is done sloppily, becoming an eyesore. The blazer begs to be more fitted, making her seem frumpy and poorly dressed for the occasion. Her fez hat could have been a shining moment but becomes another unnecessary layer in an outfit with so much happening. The addition of the waist accessory and a lousy silver ring only makes the styling worse. A key to saving this outfit would have been keeping it simple. Lose the necktie, go for a deconstructed shirt and keep the fez hat.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Tems, LKG, Sphokuhle N: Best and worst dressed of the week
Meghan, Colman, Fanele Zulu: best and worst dressed of the week
Coconut Kelz, Lemii Loco, Thuso: Best and worst dressed of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos