Guess what? Guess and The Edit are giving your wardrobe a summer shake-up.
Stand a chance to win one of three Guess bags valued at just under R6,000.
From your phone to your wallet, keep your belongings close in this cross-body bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure. Enjoy a hands-free summer with a manbag that combines street cool and versatility. Retailing at R1,499.
WIN | Guess bags worth R6K for you, bestie and bae
Enter our competition and stand a chance to win must-have bags for the summer
Image: Siphu Gqwetha
Image: Siphu Gwetha
Image: Siphu Gwetha
Steal the show in the black and orange trimmed Zadie logo handbag that keeps you on the pulse with this season’s trends. The bag also features an all-over 4G print with croc textile detailing. Retailing at R1,899.
The faux leather black bag is a must-have. With magnetic side fastenings and gold-coloured hardware, the bag features a removable logo charm at the base of the handle and an adjustable shoulder strap. Retailing at R2,299.
