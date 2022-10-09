The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Colour therapy: Six scents to give your fragrance wardrobe a feel-good reboot

Give your fragrance wardrobe a colour injection with uplifting scents inspired by the season’s most beloved hues

09 October 2022 - 00:01
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor

PINK..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape Town sneaks in to become one of Condé Nast's 10 best cities in the world Travel
  2. NOW: We need to help Vernon Koekemoer Lifestyle
  3. Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review Lifestyle
  4. SA actor Caleb Payne, 11, makes history with win at ‘Youth Oscars’ Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Toyota Corolla Cross gets sporty Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city