Hublot dares to go square with latest additions to iconic Big Bang family

Hublot fans would have noted the word “Bang” in the name of this new arrival with glee. Yes, it is a reference to the brand's famed Big Bang, and the pedigree from this icon can be seen in design details such as the six screws on the Square Bang's bezel, and the “ears” on either side of its angular case.

Speaking of which, what is it about a square's geometry that makes crafting a timepiece in this shape so challenging?

First, consider that the movement that powers any watch is circular. While most watchmakers would try to disguise this fact in their designs, Hublot decided to flaunt it. That's why the Square Bang features a translucent face that shows off the 354 parts making up its Unico automatic chronograph movement.

Second, it's more difficult to make a square timepiece water resistant, but Hublot pulled off the challenge. The Square Bang is guaranteed to be water resistant up to 100m.

Five fresh takes on the square

Five 42mm models of the Square Bang have been released. The first three are in solid titanium, black ceramic or King Gold, Hublot's glorious rose gold alloy. The last two team a titanium or King Gold case with a black ceramic bezel.