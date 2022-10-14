Hublot dares to go square with latest additions to iconic Big Bang family
The Swiss brand pulls off a challenging design in spectacular fashion with the launch of its Square Bang Unico series of timepieces
Is there anything that has not been explored in watchmaking? That's the question that Hublot's R&D department asks itself every day.
Having created the most resilient and innovative materials and developed extraordinary complications, the luxury Swiss brand decided that its next feat should be to master a seemingly simple shape: the square.
“The square watch is a very specific object that most watchmakers dare not tackle. This is a divisive, disruptive and unconventional shape that no-one has known how to rework for decades: it was just waiting for us,” says Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot's CEO.
“Hublot decided to get to grips with the shape to explore its power and create a totally unique timepiece: the Square Bang Unico”.
Hublot fans would have noted the word “Bang” in the name of this new arrival with glee. Yes, it is a reference to the brand's famed Big Bang, and the pedigree from this icon can be seen in design details such as the six screws on the Square Bang's bezel, and the “ears” on either side of its angular case.
Speaking of which, what is it about a square's geometry that makes crafting a timepiece in this shape so challenging?
First, consider that the movement that powers any watch is circular. While most watchmakers would try to disguise this fact in their designs, Hublot decided to flaunt it. That's why the Square Bang features a translucent face that shows off the 354 parts making up its Unico automatic chronograph movement.
Second, it's more difficult to make a square timepiece water resistant, but Hublot pulled off the challenge. The Square Bang is guaranteed to be water resistant up to 100m.
Five fresh takes on the square
Five 42mm models of the Square Bang have been released. The first three are in solid titanium, black ceramic or King Gold, Hublot's glorious rose gold alloy. The last two team a titanium or King Gold case with a black ceramic bezel.
Each model comes with a black rubber strap — the patterned texture of which references its square design — and a folding clasp in the same material as the case.
As is customary at Hublot, the finishing on these contemporary timepieces is exceptional: polished and sandblasted screws, a crown in over-moulded rubber, push-pieces decorated with rubber squares, a polished satin bottom, and rhodium-plated or 5N gold-plated hands, depending on the model.
There's one particular model that collectors are sure to have their eye on: the limited-edition Square Bang Unico All Black. Only 250 of these modernly monochromatic timepieces will be made, making them particularly rare and covetable.
Hublot is stocked by Arthur Kaplan.
This article was paid by Arthur Kaplan.