Thuso, Lady X, Boity: best and worst dressed celebs of the week
See who was the belle of the ball and who needed a fairy godmother
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
The red carpets are booming and this past week the opera gloves were off as some beloved stars took to their nearest paparazzi to snap the hottest pics.
While some of our local and international stars were shining, a few had questionable faux pas worth avoiding.
BEST
THUSO MBEDU
One thing about Thuso Mbedu, she is not shy to rock up on a red carpet with a look. Wayland and Micah were the style architects behind Jodie Turner-Smith taking over at the Venice Film Festival this year and created more magic with Thuso in this romantic yet youthful cropped top and high-low skirt from Giambattista Valli.
Each element of the look, from her beauty to the length of each piece, lets Thuso shine. But when you are serving serious fashion, you don't just stop with one look — you take up space wherever you can.
Showing versatility, Thuso takes on this androgynous look we all need to see more of. The colours also give it a safari suit vibe which works as inspiration for those experiencing summer and still carries the ethos of Louis Vuitton's boxy silhouettes for those easing into winter.
Her hair blends the look together, giving it a masculine and feminine finish.
TSHIAMO MODISANE
You can always expect dramatic designs from Otiz Seflo, which is why it is the perfect choice for Tshiamo, who has a distinctive style.
The monochrome gown is perfect for the Basadi in Music Awards where she hosted the red carpet, giving us a Xhosa-inspired design. The corset also helps give the look a bit of an edge and a modern spin best complemented by the nose ring and drop earrings. And you can't help but love her full red lips.
LADY X
Lady X has a love for vampy, sexy outfits regardless of the setting so, naturally, that is the energy she brought to the Basadi in Music Awards red carpet. The look mixes a bit of her flair for fun with the larger-than-life bow that makes up the top of her outfit. The tails of her ribbon are the perfect length, highlighting the effect she is going for.
The matching red also keeps the look consistent, giving her a fiery finish. It would have been great if her shoes were tucked into her stockings to give us a Balenciaga finish without the clunky contrast between the shoes' diamonds and red ankle straps. While it doesn't take anything from her fierce styling, the wet look could also have done with more direction as it comes off more like a half-committal.
WORST
BOITY
As Barbie pink takes over thanks to designers such as Valentino, it should come as no surprise celebs want a taste of the fashion fun. Boity has often killed it in trendy looks, including the rich auntie aesthetic and her glammed-up hip-hop outfits, but it seems her foray into pink territory is not her best.
The ensemble looks great when photographed — from the back. Something that is achieved by the dramatic puffer train that is failed by the numerous elements that don't allow anything to shine in the outfit. It would have been great to celebrate a puffer worn in spring and see Seflo's ability to craft gowns for curvy women.
LOOTLOVE
While Boity's commendable attempt does too much, Loot's look is disappointing and underwhelming. While the use of crinoline with sporty styling was done with a little tongue-in-cheek by the likes of Thom Browne, this ensemble doesn't have the same spark.
The cage is flimsy and barely holds its shape. While this doesn't ruin the outfit, it's the sneakers that spoil everything. Perhaps a result of last minute changes or mishaps, let's hope the style icon makes a comeback at the upcoming SA Fashion Week opening event.
HLONI MODISE MATAU
Making the worst dressed on any fashion list is the result of a strong effort that just didn't work out as planned. This is why Anna Wintour's looks are often a major disappointment as the event's planner for the Met Gala.
Hloni joins the same WhatsApp group with this nightmarish gown she wore to her own music awards. The look is meant to capture her as a queen but, instead, it looks like a cartoonish princess outfit. The gown is probably best for a costume party and not a red carpet award event. Just because a gown is big doesn't mean it's great.
BENNIFER
Not just one worst dressed made our list here but two. The film icons were seen in these underwhelming looks for their red carpet that could have done well with much more striking play on colours. We have seen more than enough high slits from J Lo and Ben could have gone for a shirt with a collar that suits the old school vibe of his wife's ensemble.
