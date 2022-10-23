Fikile Sokhulu is blossoming into the next big name in fashion
With career-charting collaborations and energetic feminine collections, the designer is on a path to stardom
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Nombuso Khumalo
Among designers on the launch pad to fashion domination is Durban-based Fikile Zamagcino Sokhulu (FZS). Since her debut on SA Fashion Week's New Talent designer programme in 2018, Sokhulu has become one of the top designers with whom to collaborate...
