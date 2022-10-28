“They want exclusivity. They don’t want to wear what others are wearing. They want to stand out so they will have that exclusive, distinct look,” he said.
Celebs and royalty will step out in style to recognise Zulu King Misuzulu
Traditional regalia, designer pieces and kings of bling
Image: supplied
South Africa’s royals and celebrities will step out in traditional finery at the government’s ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in Durban on Saturday.
The ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will see Xhosa Princess NomaGcaleka Mathanzima, daughter of the late Queen Feziwe Sigcawu and King Xolilizwe Sigcawu, among the guests.
As with any event graced by royalty and other dignitaries, fashion will take centre stage.
The princess told TimesLIVE she will be kitted out in a beaded garment reflecting her culture.
“I will attend the event and I will be wearing a Linda Sithole garment. She is based in East London. I am very much looking forward to the event,” she said.
King Misuzulu's recognition ceremony expected to give Durban R130m boost
East London businesswoman and filmmaker Nolubabalo “Babsi” Mcinga (Mamngxongo) will attend with the princess. She will be dressed in a traditional outfit reflecting her Xhosa roots designed by Nelson Mandela’s shirt-maker Sonwabile Ndamase.
The basis of the outfit is Mbhaco, which is Xhosa traditional fabric characterised by a striped design against a plain background.
“My outfit is a black Mbhaco with a cape overlay. The Mbhaco has yellow and blue sea beads and buttons. The cape has different Mpondo colours complementing the design.
“My outfit is influenced by my heritage. I’m from the lineage of Amangxongo Royal Great House from the Thembu Kingdom,” said Mcinga.
Royalty and celebrity fashion designer Jeff Seleka’s clients are expected to be “nothing short of spectacular”.
Image: supplied
“They want exclusivity. They don’t want to wear what others are wearing. They want to stand out so they will have that exclusive, distinct look,” he said.
Among his clients attending the event are members of the Eswatini royal family, businesswoman Glory Biyela and International Pentecostal Holiness Church’s Tshepiso Modise and his two wives.
“The theme in the morning is traditional and in the evening there is a formal event so that’s when the bling comes out. I am known for the shine. I am known for the bling and crystals.
“When it comes to tradition, we can go modern. When it comes to Eswatini royals, you are obviously going to see their own traditional regalia, but they will bling it up with a designer neck piece. When it comes to the evening, one has to import fabrics from the UK,” Seleka said.
He imports fabrics from high-end couture store Joel & Son Fabrics, which is based in England and was appointed supplier to Queen Elizabeth II.
Seleka imports Swarovski crystals from Austria.
While classy tailored suits will make an appearance at the formal event, Seleka’s clients will continue to shine.
“Remember, the king is young. I want my clients to be outstanding, so a bit of bling on the shoulders or embellished suits are a must. Any person can dress how they want, so there are people who are older who want to follow the older, traditional suits — but there is nothing wrong with having a suit with embellished details.”
