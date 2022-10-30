Eyeing the world, this fashion brand refuses to be rubbish

Malcolm Mokgope and Minenhle Memela are looking to take on the globe with Refuse

Looking to take on global audiences, streetwear designers Malcolm Makgope and Minenhle Memela are becoming a fashion force to be reckoned with. While they were unlucky in SA Fashion Week’s 2021 leg of the Scouting Menswear Competition, they cracked the nod this year for their collection Uhambo (Journey)...