Eyeing the world, this fashion brand refuses to be rubbish
Malcolm Mokgope and Minenhle Memela are looking to take on the globe with Refuse
30 October 2022 - 00:00
Looking to take on global audiences, streetwear designers Malcolm Makgope and Minenhle Memela are becoming a fashion force to be reckoned with. While they were unlucky in SA Fashion Week’s 2021 leg of the Scouting Menswear Competition, they cracked the nod this year for their collection Uhambo (Journey)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.