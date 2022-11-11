The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Fashionistas, the Kendall + Kylie lifestyle brand has launched in SA

The summer 2022 collection is available online and in selected Edgars stores

11 November 2022 - 09:40
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
The Kendall + Kylie clothing range at Edgars in Sandton City.
Image: Alaister Russell

Style icons and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner launched their clothing brand 10 years ago. And now the brand is finally available in South Africa after launching in Sandton City on Thursday.  

Launching with the summer 2022 range, fans of the brand can shop for authentic athleisure and swimwear as part of the collection. Think vests, T-shirts, leggings, sweat tops, sweat pants, one piece swimsuits and bikinis, with more items expected to be released soon, including an underwear range.

The Kendall + Kylie summer 2022 collection.
Image: Alaister Russell

For now, the summer 2022 range is available at selected Edgars stores as well as Edgars online and the Kendall + Kylie online store, with plans to add Superbalist as a stockist for the winter 2023 range and eventually establish independent Kendall + Kylie stores.

It took more than a year for 51 Apparel — the distributor of the brand in Sub-Saharan Africa — to negotiate the licence to distribute the brand locally.

All items are manufactured in accredited factories in Sub-Saharan Africa to reduce import costs but are closely controlled by the Kendall + Kylie brand.

While local shoppers can expect the same garments sold overseas, the South African market will experience a bit of a delay due to the difference in seasons. And occasionally products designed for the local market will be released exclusively to South Africa.

The collection features a range of eco fabrics while the winter 2023 collection — which will hit shelves from February 2023 — will be made with biodegradable fabrics.

The Kendall + Kylie range will be available at the following Edgars stores:

GAUTENG

  • Sandton City
  • Menlyn Mall
  • Mall of Africa
  • Eastgate
  • Kolonnade
  • Clearwater Mall
  • East Rand Mall
  • Centurion Mall
  • Fourways Mall

KWAZULU-NATAL

  • Gateway
  • Pavilion

WESTERN CAPE

  • Canal Walk
  • Tygervalley

FREE STATE

  • Loch Logan

• The range is also available on Edgars online and the Kendall + Kylie website.

