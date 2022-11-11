For now, the summer 2022 range is available at selected Edgars stores as well as Edgars online and the Kendall + Kylie online store, with plans to add Superbalist as a stockist for the winter 2023 range and eventually establish independent Kendall + Kylie stores.
It took more than a year for 51 Apparel — the distributor of the brand in Sub-Saharan Africa — to negotiate the licence to distribute the brand locally.
All items are manufactured in accredited factories in Sub-Saharan Africa to reduce import costs but are closely controlled by the Kendall + Kylie brand.
While local shoppers can expect the same garments sold overseas, the South African market will experience a bit of a delay due to the difference in seasons. And occasionally products designed for the local market will be released exclusively to South Africa.
The collection features a range of eco fabrics while the winter 2023 collection — which will hit shelves from February 2023 — will be made with biodegradable fabrics.
The Kendall + Kylie range will be available at the following Edgars stores:
GAUTENG
- Sandton City
- Menlyn Mall
- Mall of Africa
- Eastgate
- Kolonnade
- Clearwater Mall
- East Rand Mall
- Centurion Mall
- Fourways Mall
KWAZULU-NATAL
WESTERN CAPE
FREE STATE
• The range is also available on Edgars online and the Kendall + Kylie website.
Fashionistas, the Kendall + Kylie lifestyle brand has launched in SA
The summer 2022 collection is available online and in selected Edgars stores
Image: Alaister Russell
