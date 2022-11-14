Rather than jump on international designers, her looks were done by local designers for a couple of press appearances. The first is a sculptural look by Zamaswazi who blends local flavour with western inspirations. The outfit is already dramatic and is saved by minimal accessorising. The up-do also helps us enjoy the shapes created by the unforgettable gown.
Connie, Letitia, Mpho Popps: best and worst dressed celebs of the week
It's the battle of the 'Black Panther' red carpets; see which stars rose above the rest and which were absolute shipwrecks.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
When the first Black Panther movie hit the scene our cinemas were blessed with a wave of unforgettable colourful costumes and outfits. While there is no way the same hype would capture audiences, it didn't stop some of our favourite style stars showing us how it's done.
In the afro-futuristic spirit of Wakanda, here are the top stars who shone at the Black Panther sequel premieres.
BEST
CONNIE CHIUME
She has played many of our favourite characters and has even found one of her characters as part of South Africa's social media lexicon. But in the past couple of months, Connie has become an untouchable icon of South Africa's entertainment industry and the undisputed queen of the Black Panther red carpet.
Rather than jump on international designers, her looks were done by local designers for a couple of press appearances. The first is a sculptural look by Zamaswazi who blends local flavour with western inspirations. The outfit is already dramatic and is saved by minimal accessorising. The up-do also helps us enjoy the shapes created by the unforgettable gown.
But it's her yellow Scalo Design gown best accentuated by a traditional Zulu headpiece from legendary local costume director Sheli Masondo.
Every design element of this look works. The cowrie shells on the isicholo hat complement the yellow, black and gold beads that make up her bust and sleeves. The mesh of the outfit matches her makeup when shot in the light, which is a rare sight for such gowns.
For the South African premiere last week, Connie shut the show down in an imprint gown worthy of a queen. The signature print-heavy approach from Imprint is given room to flourish with a dramatic A-line and a belt to accentuate the shape. Her toned-down beauty look allows the eye to travel from her eye-catching outfit to her effortless hair and makeup.
It seems style icons aren't just waiting to be discovered; they've been under our noses all the time.
ADEBAYO OKE-LAWAL
The stats of Nigeria hit it out of the park when it came to creating looks for their “black carpet”. One of the standouts is definitely the designer, Adebayo. Taking inspiration from the new Black Panther costume, the superstar dazzled in a gold short-sleeve blazer with matching tight-fitting bottoms.
Staying on trend, he matches black leather opera gloves with gold Ndebele-inspired wristbands. Taking the look all the way up to the stratosphere is his understated traditional face dots that match his gold hair that shimmers in and out of the light.
IDIA AISIEN
The Nollywood actress serves one of the best two-in-one looks of the premieres. The burgundy outfit resembles a flower with her sprouting out of it but opens to reveal a body-contouring skirt with the train showing off the feather details in a refreshing way.
A subtle detail that may be missed are the hand-beaded spears on her corset, meant to give the look a warrior-esque spin. The mesh sleeves could have done with more finesse that would have easily made this the most stunning look of the premiere.
SPOKUHLE N
As one of the few standouts at the South African leg, Sphokuhle made sure no-one would forget her look. While a number of stars leant on beaded details, Sphokuhle looked to the imaginative b mind of Willet Designs Couture for a look that made cowrie shells sexy.
From the fantastical head wrap that lets her bushy hairdo shine to the cascading effect that looks like a cheeky skirt that makes her nude effect alluring, she has proven she is a red carpet star many celebs should look to for inspiration.
LETITIA WRIGHT
Black Panther star Letitia Wright won hearts with this sleek black blazer that paid homage to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman. The suit is from Alexander McQueen's spring/summer 2023 pre-collection reminiscent of Givenchy's couture suit worn by Boseman at the 2018 Academy Awards.
The look is further elevated by the Cartier bling Letitia decked herself out in, no doubt the eye of her stylist Shiona Turini who often creates effortless looks.
Her other red carpet looks were focused on slinky gowns that not only elongated her but accentuated her frame. With a buzz cut hairdo, this made each of these looks a great example of letting your beauty looks shine.
WORST
MPHO POPPS
It is not often we see Mpho Popps make an attempt at fashion on the red carpet but then again, it is his looks off the carpet that often get a lot of flak. While the latter are usually meant to be funny, this ensemble is not the best example of what top designer Ephymol is best known for.
While we can be happy that he went for boots with this busy look, there are too many elements to allow any of the pieces to shine. Perhaps the funny man assumed he was looking to capture the Multiverse of Madness sequel that is part of the Marvel staple of blockbusters.
SINO MSOLO
This look lacked a lot of inspiration. While it attempts to elevate Sino's casual look it becomes a flopped approach to Ricky Rick's Sama24 ensemble.
It's another example of Mpho's approach that assumes Afro-futurism is all about prints layered on prints with a coat that does nothing for the look. The look is actually better off without it but could have been done with another pair of shoes that would bring in the futuristic feel that it is missing.
SPHE NGWENYA
While other stars at least made an attempt, it would be no surprise that DJ SPHEctacula bought this at China Mall or Oriental Plaza. While there is nothing wrong with creating looks from these places, the whole look just comes off cheap and lazy with a spear and shield that looks like an abandoned high school culture project.
DONALD
It is always great to see stars repeating pieces or outfits but this is not the best example of how to go about it. The award-winning singer paired it with blue printed trousers with an oriental inspiration and uninspired sneakers. Stripped down with no accessories, the outfit leaves very little to be desired.
Donald has sported a number of intricately designed blazers that could have been paired with a Xhosa fabric worn as a skirt with sneakers and large glasses that would capture his usual innovative style. We hope to see more of his unique style at the next red carpet.
LOOT LOVE
Another style star who let us down is Loot Love. Never afraid to break boundaries, the look is great for the leggy star but leaves very little to be desired. It's oddly paired with a cream bag and white shoes when she could have opted for the Black Zipper Set with silver heels that compliment her blonde hair.
