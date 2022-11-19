Qatar, Brazil, Ghana: best and worst World Cup jerseys
See which teams are dodging fashion's red cards and which are aiming to be this year's Bafana Bafana
The 2022 Fifa World Cup is around the corner and while there are many controversies surrounding the event, there is a fair amount of fanfare regarding the different countries' soccer jerseys.
While noting how ergonomic they are, it is as important they bring the swag. Here is a list of the best and worst:
BEST
QATAR
What a way for the country to debut its first World Cup kit. Their away jersey is simplistic and lets the sleeves shine with their national flag motif. The standout is their away jersey which mimics sandstone but also captures sand dunes.
POLAND
Another clean design, Poland shines with their white home kit that replicates their symbols for peace and honour — white and red.
It is the best kit to wear off the pitch and will match any casual look.
MEXICO
The best kit by the Puma team. The stitching on the away jersey is a great way to stand out while still capturing the elements of the Mixtec people. The home jersey, a green shirt with chevrons, is a homage to Quetzalcoatl, an Aztec god that takes the form of a feathered serpent.
CAMEROON
With only five countries representing Africa, Cameroon has one of the best jerseys. The motif on the top half resembles a gladiator's breastplate but is actually a deconstruction of the country's flag. This is further explored on their goalkeeper's jersey. What hinders this kit from being the best is that it resembles a tyre, for which the One All Sports designers behind it are known.
BRAZIL
The away kit is a bold step using experimental colour contrasts. But with a team that plays safe with classic design, the collar buttons up sleekly enough to resemble a stylish Chinese collar, allowing the jersey to be styled in creative ways. The colour is lighter than the usual canary yellow that complements the two kits.
WORST
NETHERLANDS
We can't tell what's worse, the underwhelming home kit or the bright orange away kit that is supposed to resemble a lion's mane. Instead, depending on the light, the silky jersey material looks cheap.
GHANA & SENEGAL
This is an example of Puma's notoriously underwhelming designs. Two teams have ended up with jerseys that look eerily similar.
While Serbia and Argentina have the same Puma treatment, this kit is a lazy attempt at trying to be creative with two countries that have similar flags.
With a number of cultures, textiles and national animals to pull from, these are a let-down.
US
From the minimal piping to the excessive use of logos, the US team looks fit to play — rugby. Their forgettable jerseys are also missing a distinct detail to make them stand out. This comes as no surprise because, oddly, the designers looked to other sporting disciplines such as hockey and basketball.
SWITZERLAND
Sometimes there is no reason to fix something if it is not broken. The Swiss jerseys look like the uniform an assistant to the national team would wear. The framing around the numbers resembles a pop-up on a player select icon for a video game. Less is always more.
SOUTH KOREA
South Korea's home kit is par excellence, finding a minimalistic approach to capturing the essence of the Dokkaebi — one of the nation's fiery mythical creatures. What seems out of place is the Jackson Pollock-esque away jerseys that don't emote anything related to the country. As a result, the jersey could belong to any team of any discipline.