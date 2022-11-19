We love them for their skills on the pitch, and respect them for all the outfits they wear in the streets but how many of our favourite stars have truly owned it with their unforgettable hairstyles.
Ronaldo, Beckham: Unforgettable hairstyles in soccer history
While the World Cup 2022 is all about footwork, we are taking a look at all the players who had their head in the game.
Image: Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
We love them for their skills on the pitch, and respect them for all the outfits they wear in the streets but how many of our favourite stars have truly owned it with their unforgettable hairstyles.
While it might be arguable whether soccer is a beautiful game there is no denying it has given the world of sports the most outrageous hairdos. From flops to tops, here is a look at the most iconic hairstyles on the field:
RONALDO
When the footballer first burst onto the scene he was often caught with a shaven head or a full head of hair, but when this style came out, it left the world in shock. While it has been likened to a protractor, the hairstyle was not at all an innovative creation of his own imagination but a tactical move to get the conversation off his injury on his shocking hairstyle.
DAVID BECKHAM
Image: Ben Radford /Allsport
There almost isn't a hairstyle that David Beckham has not tried. From the chic buzz cut he sported in his biography to those unfortunate cornrows, he has always been a stylish footballer to look out for. But none of his hairstyles had a chokehold on fans like his “curtains” that many fans ran to the nearest salon to imitate.
NEYMAN JR
Image: Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
It almost seems a myth that once upon a time Neymar used to play on the field with a bald head. Over the years, he has become famed for his fauxhawk. While the shorter renditions featuring highlights are highly influential, it is his spaghetti curls and bleached jobs that can definitely turn heads for all the wrong reasons.
TARIBO WEST
Image: Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
Once you've seen Taribo West's hair, there is no escaping the laughter. As if hanging on for dear life, West's pigtails are hanging on for dear life. He explained that the hair was his way of putting a smile on fans' faces and intimidating his opponents on the field.
DJIBIRIL CISSE
While he may be lauded for his skills on the field, Cisse also had a number of iconic looks. While they were mocked back in the late 90s and 2000s when he played, the edgy choices were quite futuristic and a great example of how to take on bleached hair and unique trims.
ROMANIA
Image: Shaun Botterill /Allsport
At the 1998 World Cup, team Romania rocked up with blonde hair. A move that may have arguably inspired Eminem to ask who the real Slim Shady was. The dye job was spurred by their excitement for being one group game away from winning the tournament.
CARLOS VALDERRAMA
Speaking of blonde hair, no-one comes close to owning the crown of best blonde hair much like the king himself. The trademark hair rippled into smaller fashion trends that would influence many to imitate the look.
