Something for the fans: adidas pulls together SA’s ‘football families’
Even though SA isn't in Qatar, adidas has created a local campaign featuring 16 celebs who’ve each adopted a foreign team vying for World Cup glory
As the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 gets under way, adidas extends the celebrations with its Impossible is Nothing story featuring its global football family. The brand has kicked off a month-long campaign with a “Family Reunion” like no other, a highlight being its television advert featuring Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, French striker Karim Benzema and English midfielder Jude Bellingham, among others. Multitalented British musician and football superfan Stormzy narrates.
Fans can expect a combination of football culture, World Cup nostalgia and player personalities. Designed to be watched again and again, each scene pays homage to memorable moments and familiar faces to build anticipation for the possibilities in the month ahead.
Even though South Africa will not be represented in Qatar, adidas has created a local campaign featuring 16 well-known athletes and other celebs, who’ve each adopted a foreign adidas team vying for World Cup glory.
WATCH | adidas' Family Reunion ad.
TEAM ARGENTINA
Musician Dee Koala has been an avid soccer fan since playing street football as a youngster and watching the sport live with her father.
“It’s different to music and different to what I usually do, and I’m super-excited to be part of Team Argentina,” she says.
Bryan Habana played football growing up and was named after legendary players Bryan Robson and Gary Bailey (his middle name is Gary). He always dreamt about playing for Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Joining Habana and Koala in Team Argentina is prop Ox Nche, who was on a football pitch when a rugby coach spotted him. He loves football and is a huge Lionel Messi fan, calling him “the GOAT for sure!”
“My team is going to win. It’s Argentina all the way,” says Nche.
TEAM BELGIUM
Honouring her mother, who was born in Belgium, this was always going to be South African cricketer Laura Wolvaardt’s squad.
For soccer players Thulani Hlatshwayo and Linda Mntambo, it’s not chocolate or waffles that come to mind when they think of Belgium, it’s football.
“They’ve always been a strong football nation,” says Hlatshwayo. “They’re known for producing players with flair.”
“Remember, they were ranked number one in the world not too long ago. I can totally see them reaching the final!” says Mntambo.
TEAM GERMANY
Damian Willemse played a pivotal role for the Stormers during their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign, going on to win the inaugural trophy this year. He’s also a key member of the national rugby team. While he’s most comfortable with a rugby ball in hand, Willemse also loved football as a youngster because it tested a different skill set.
Actress, presenter and musician Rori Thandekiso is looking forward to supporting Germany and can’t wait to see her team in action. If she were Germany’s coach for a day she’d use music to rally the team because “a good song goes a long way”.
TEAM JAPAN
Japan holds a special place in the heart of Springbok star Herschel Jantjies, who was a member of the victorious Rugby World Cup squad in 2019.
Fitness and lifestyle influencer Juls Meintjes can’t wait to visit Japan. She’s particularly drawn to Tokyo’s modernity and innovative approach to city life.
Gold medal-winning high jumper Breyton Poole says he has always admired the humble nature of the Japanese.
TEAM MEXICO
Team Mexico will enjoy the support of fashion influencer Nabilah Kariem and comedian Okay Wasabi. Both are excited to be part of a team so rich in culture and history. From mariachi to fiestas, Mexico is sure to bring the Central American version of “gees” to Qatar.