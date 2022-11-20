Something for the fans: adidas pulls together SA’s ‘football families’

As the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 gets under way, adidas extends the celebrations with its Impossible is Nothing story featuring its global football family. The brand has kicked off a month-long campaign with a “Family Reunion” like no other, a highlight being its television advert featuring Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, French striker Karim Benzema and English midfielder Jude Bellingham, among others. Multitalented British musician and football superfan Stormzy narrates.

Fans can expect a combination of football culture, World Cup nostalgia and player personalities. Designed to be watched again and again, each scene pays homage to memorable moments and familiar faces to build anticipation for the possibilities in the month ahead.

Even though South Africa will not be represented in Qatar, adidas has created a local campaign featuring 16 well-known athletes and other celebs, who’ve each adopted a foreign adidas team vying for World Cup glory.