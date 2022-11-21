If there was anyone who turned heads at AFI, it is without a doubt Phupho Gumede. The power of each of his looks is that it was accompanied by a daring beauty look.
Joanne, Phupho, Naak Musiq: best and worst dressed celebs of the week
This week's red carpet wins and fails
Image: Instagram
Our favourite stars have descended on the red carpets again. This week, the titans of fashion made the best and worst list. Here is a look at which of our favourites lived to serve another day and the stars that left us starved.
BEST
JO-ANN STRAUSS
When you put one of the biggest luxury brands together with one of the most beloved stars, you are bound to see a stellar representation of styling. Keeping it effortless, Jo-Ann went for a glamorous lamé silk pleated gown from Gucci's Aria collection.
YOLISWA MQOCO
True to her style that borrows from the past, Yoliswa's fun looks gives us an all-black look that pops with a dramatic red bow and matching rider gloves. Her look could easily be over-styled but Yoliswa makes it work by going for elements that don't overpower her outfit.
YAYA MAVUNDLA
Very few people can pull off an all-white ensemble and Yaya is definitely one of them. The look is also a lesson on how to tackle the on-trend platform heels without having to look back to the 1990s for styling inspiration. A wider brim on her hat would elevate the look a little bit more.
PHUPHO GUMEDE
If there was anyone who turned heads at AFI, it is without a doubt Phupho Gumede. The power of each of his looks is that it was accompanied by a daring beauty look.
From trendy social media filters to pearls, each one of them was able to compliment his look. While he was dressed for a winter red carpet, it would also have been great to see more finesse with some of the beauty looks for someone who is quickly crafting an iconic aesthetic.
WORST
PINK
Pink has been enjoying a number of dazzling looks for a number of her appearances. However, this one is not the best. While she looked at the iconic work of Bob Mackie, her dress instead looks like it was taken fresh from the set of Blades of Glory.
ANGA MAKHUBALO
Where do we start fixing this look? The jacket is a favourite from Suitability but he could have gone for a white shirt rather than a black one that does not compliment the velvet lapel and belt. The latter is not necessary for the star, whose waist is already prominent in the double-breasted design. The jacket is also perfect without the elongated cuffs.
BEBE REXHA
There is no need to have this much drama on the red carpet, even Bebe Rexha is losing the battle against this dramatic ensemble. She ends up looking a little too desperate for a moment, creating a look that is an eyesore rather than something anyone wants to remember.
BECKY G
While her beauty beat is on point, Becky G's outfit feels dated as if she were looking at Kim Kardashian in the early 2010s.
