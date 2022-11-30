Kim K gives Balenciaga the benefit of the doubt while Ye milks scandal

They could have been high, very high. There is apparently a proliferation of marijuana consumption at work. Or just as likely they are notable rubber stampers. Perhaps they saw the legal documents and books as props, as opposed to visual cues carefully curated to tell a story, and did not bother to read them or Google the artists referenced or the documents littering the image.
But the internet hive mind did. The Balenciaga teddy bears are not new, but perhaps pairing the bears' S&M halters with toddlers just did not strike them as a red flag when they approved the images because they are part of a greater conspiracy. That one QAnon was on about - the child sex ring run by the shady underworld of the rich, famous and incredibly wealthy.
Which turned out to be just a little over the top. Hillary Clinton was not sucking the blood of sex trafficked youths in a pizza parlour basement, but her husband was friends with the rich, powerful paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his royal friends.
Which is why I am still scratching my head as to how these images were approved. And given the frequent missteps of fashion companies the world over, how is no one checking for giant, glaringly obvious potholes in them?
Then again the world’s richest man ever did not think there might be two meanings to “sink” and so brought one blithely with him on his first day as the social network’s self-appointed corporate Darth Vader.
Kim K is shocked and does not endorse the harming of children in the making of this content, but has not cut ties with Balenciaga — she has had a hard year tie cutting. It tipped Ye over the edge and she rapidly watched her baby daddy's fortune dry up in the fallout of the divorce and his subsequent cancellation. Things are looking a little less rosy for the West brood. Half their inheritance just went the way of daddy's manic utterances.
She is probably thinking she needs the money from Balenciaga so she can accept their apology. And Balenciaga and Kering are blaming and suing everyone they can think of — the agency, the photographer, the gaffer boy — because you know campaigns are never signed off at head office.
Obviously Kanye is milking it and has publicly covered the Balenciaga label on his extremely pricey gumboot collaboration with its adjacent brand with a sticker of his own, less tainted (but only just) one. Because obviously in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.
WTF
Kim K gives Balenciaga the benefit of the doubt while Ye milks scandal
I bet good money the man is probably feeling vindicated
Image: Jacopo M Raule/Getty Images for Balenciaga
I can’t imagine how pleased Ye must be now that Balenciaga, a brand that dropped him rather dramatically from the very high ground a few weeks ago for his virulent anti-Semitism, is now being crushed by what he probably thinks is the great, big, relentless wheel of karma.
Caught up, as he is, in his endless manic episode - this has been going on for a very, very long time - one can’t be sure what, precisely, he is feeling, but I bet good money it is probably vindicated. Yes, he hates the Jews on every platform that will have him and has a very loose grasp on the relationship between the historic enslavement of African Americans and free will, as well as what counts as the correct forum on which to share porn and pictures of his naked ex-wife.
It’s probably not the best idea to force viewings of this material on your subordinates and collaborators at major brands. Plus, he is running for US president, again, so I know nothing. But what Ye has not done is release several campaigns for his products featuring not one but multitudes of references to toddlers in relation to bondage (teddy bear harnesses anybody?), French actresses in relation to books by artists whose paintings depict castrated and maimed toddlers covered in blood (as well as the inspiration for Kim Kardashian’s black face mask at last year’s Met Fashion Gala) and extremely pricey bags related to legislation that makes it harder to fight child pornography.
But honestly, WTF? Why would a major fashion label owned by Kering, literally one of the richest companies in the world, approve these images on which the profits for the Christmas season and first half of 2023 depend? Either the executives are blind or oblivious to their implications.
Furore after Balenciaga sexualised children in ads
