While South Africa has not held the Miss Universe title in a while, it seems Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri is suited up for the win.
The pageant queen revealed her colourful national costume for the Miss Universe event.
The costume features a number of different influences. The dress was the work of veteran local designer Sello Medupe of Scalo designs, who is no stranger to getting women dressed for the competition. Incorporating his signature beading, the outfit features a floral motif that marries the hibiscus headdress.
Nokeri also unveiled her regal farewell gown designed by Juan Visser of Juan William Aria. Visser also designed her preliminary outfit and finale gown.
“For the first time in our national costume, we wanted to also have Africa represented. One part of the wing will be the South African flag, which we are proud to carry across the world stage. However, there’s another element we wanted to showcase, which is that Ndavi is part of a greater global community and proudly African. The other part of the wing features all 54 African countries to emphasise we are part of a universal network.
IN PICS | See how Miss SA will fly Africa’s flags high at Miss Universe
Ndavi Nokeri’s national costume pays homage to the ascension of African women
Image: Frennie Shivambu
Image: Supplied by Miss SA
Image: Supplied by Miss SA
“This year we wanted the national costume to have a distinctly African feel. We love the fact that Ndavi is proudly Tsonga. It is at the very core of who she is, so part of the costume is inspired by her Tsonga culture and is beautifully represented in the choice and use of fabrics,” said Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels.
For the wings shaped like the African continent, they looked to decor and design company Henderson Worx. They placed a number of flags to represent the ascension of African women.
“The wings showcase flight and represent something that is ascending because African women in the world are rising. We are seeing this in so many pop culture moments such as The Woman King and Wakanda Forever,” Nokeri shared on her Instagram page.
