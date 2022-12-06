It’s party season: Essential looks to bring out your inner party girl

3. NIGHT LUXE LINER

Once a big no-no, the look is imperfect, like you sweated it off on the dancefloor or cried it off at the bar. Grab a classic black kohl or cream eyeshadow stick and line the lower lash line. Use a small blending brush to smudge out the liner and layer with a matching eye shadow to create an even more diffused look. Finish off with glitter pigment along the under-eye area.



Try: MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid in Diamond Crumbles, R420; Byredo Makeup Colour Stick in Destroyer, R595; Dream SQNS Glitter in Insomnia, R125, dreamsqns.com

4. KALEIDOSCOPE HALO

On the Etro catwalk, colour did party girls proud. Eyeshadows and blushes in various colours were used to contour features and wrap colour around the temples, eyes, nose bridge, and high planes of the cheeks to create a halo reminiscent of multi-coloured LED club lights bouncing off the skin. Don’t be afraid to mix oranges into pinks or purples into blues — there are no rules. The key is to blend the colours into a seamless veil, with no hard edges.



Try: Huda Beauty Lovefest Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, R510; Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Daiquiri Dip, R465, arcstore.co.za