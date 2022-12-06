The festive season is finally upon us and ushering in all the best parties, events and looks from our favourite celebrities.
For one last blast, all our favourites will give us the very best of what they’ve got when they dress up to attend the swankiest events.
For international stars, winter is in full swing after pilot season and the September fashion rush.
Taking the lead in this season’s festivities, here are the best and not-so-great stars in the fashion scene.
Unathi, Keke, Elsa: Best and worst dressed celebs of the week
All the recent love and let downs from fashionistas
Image: Veli Nhlapo
BEST
UNATHI NKAYI
Angelic, regal and yet still vintage, this look from Unathi is one for the books. Looking to celebrity designer Anita Ferreira for her beloved fascinators, her head piece steals the show. The flowy kaftan and long-sleeved dress are the perfect combo for a look accessorised with diamonds and 1990s platform heels.
KEKE PALMER
Beyoncé did it at the MTV Video Music Awards, Emma Roberts took to Instagram and Keke had one hell of a laugh on Saturday Night Live when she announced her baby bump.
Keke wore head-to-toe Max Mara in chocolate brown shades. The look not only compliments her skin tone but gives the oversized fit (coincidentally she wore a lot of oversized looks this year) a sleek finish.
WILLOW SMITH
This is how you bring back goth fashion. We can’t tell what is a better moment between the low rise trousers with the diamond detailed cutouts, one either side of her waist from Stella McCartney, or her wet-look bob that is bound to inspire some in the next few months.
BEACH REPORT
DENETRIC MALOPE
In the months of December and January we will be celebrating the very best outfits for the seaside. Kicking it off this year is local top model Denetric in a blue Plisse pleat Issey Miyake scarf, a white mesh tank top and loose fitting light yellow pants.
It is a fresh look that allows the star to embrace his body and captures his style. A key note we can all learn for our next visit to the beach — embrace your own version of beauty.
WORST
ELSA MAJIMBO
Attending a premiere, Elsa gives us this underwhelming look that is supposed to be “looking rich” but ends up looking like a great outfit for an overdressed spin on a motocross bike.
DUA LIPA
This year has cemented Dua’s style and what she is drawn to stylewise. However, this look, unlike her stage performances, lacks the drama from when it debuted at Gucci’s 2023 resort show. While we can thank the fashion gods she didn’t pick a red lip to match the look, the excessive accessories don’t assist this rock-inspired ensemble.
