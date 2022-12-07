Jumbo box braids, luxury copper: Keep the party going with these hairstyles

Party the night away with luxurious colour, nostalgia-inducing hairstyles, and party-proof texture that will last as long as you do.

JUMBO BOX BRAIDS

When it comes to braids this season, we want them extra-long, chunky, and not time-consuming. Ditch the full head of micro-braids and go for jumbo box braids reminiscent of the 1990s cool-girl aesthetic, sported by celebs such as Rihanna and Zendaya. Keep things slick by brushing a medium-hold gel into the base of the braids and lay down edges with an edge-control gel.

LUXURY COPPER

Step aside blondes, copper-heads are having more fun this season. The most covetable hair colour has to be copper — a warm, rich, and luxurious brown with red undertones that’s very complementary to darker skin tones and an easier colour to transition to than blonde, which needs more bleaching and colour lifting.

RETRO HEADSCARFING

Headscarves are the summer hair accessory we didn’t know we needed. Reminiscent of 1950s movie stars, silk headscarves wrapped around the head and neck are ideal for the poolside, a day party, or riding in a car with the top down. They not only create the perfect retro fantasy but also protect locks from the elements. Go for bold, printed colourways and complete with a bold lip and a pair of statement sunnies.

DANCING-QUEEN TEXTURE

Somewhere between grungy mullet and beach-textured waves lies the ultimate style to try this party season for wig and weave lovers. Recreate sweated-out, slightly dishevelled party-girl hair with some loose curls in a straight wig using a curling wand, and make it look more lived-in by scrunching in some styling wax or salt spray. For added party-girl appeal, cut wigs into a soft mullet, with shorter face-framing lengths and longer pieces at the back.