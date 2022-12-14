Turn up the glam with H&M and you’ll turn heads this holiday season

As night falls, turn up the glam with H&M these holidays.

Whether you’re heading off to sip cocktails with your squad, attending a fancy Christmas bash or ringing in the New Year, the fashion-forward retailer has a host of party-ready pieces that’ll let you sparkle and shine as you celebrate with family and friends.

After all, the festive season is the perfect reason to get all dressed up — and with prices starting from a pocket-friendly R199 for a stunning dress, it’s possible to treat yourself to a new outfit for every occasion.