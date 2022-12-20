The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Connie, Zozibini, Kim K: best and worst dressed of the year

From costumes to couture, here is who won and lost the biggest fashion titles this year.

20 December 2022 - 14:37
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Connie Chiume at the premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

It's been a year of busted-up costumes, jaw-dropping runway moments and even the return of the beloved Durban July.

Without a doubt, 2022 has served some serious fashion but who was the true belle or baron of the ball? 

BEST

CONNIE CHIUME

While influencers swear by wearing local designs, Chiume spent her red carpet tour for Wakanda Forever promoting the continent's finest. The gowns were a display of each designer's signature, all while still carrying Chiume's own demure approach with an apt regal flair.

ZOZIBINI TUNZI

Showing off the eye of Miss South Africa's creative director Werner Wessels, Zozi Tunzi rocked this controversial outfit that had many people torn. A slight shift from her usual androgynous looks, this futuristic look is the perfect inspiration for this summer and how to take on metallics.

KEFILWE MABOTE

While it might not be certain whether people will be inviting Kefilwe Mabote to their weddings, one thing this is certain — she will always slay.

The content creator had many people flustered a few weeks ago over her Gert-Johan Coetzee gown that she wore to a wedding. While it might break all the rules behind what you should or shouldn't wear, Kefilwe is a great example of how to modernise cultural garments while still making sure they suit one's body and style.

WORST

DJ SPHECTACULA

There is just no saving this train wreck. DJ SPHEctacula is more than capable of coming forward with a fun look, especially for such a costume-driven red carpet that could have benefited from a toned-down look. Perhaps next year, we might also see him put more effort into his looks, as this appears to have been rushed at the 11th hour.

KATIE HOLMES

As the 2000s take over our current fashion trend, Katie Holmes seems just as dedicated to bringing back her favourite parts of the decade. While there's nothing wrong with looking to the past, this look is a nightmare of red carpet's past.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND THE RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT TEAM

It's one thing going to extreme lengths for an outfit but another when that outfit has a lot of historical relevance. Having worked very hard to damage this important artefact of pop culture history, Kim Kardashian and the Ripley's team who were responsible for keeping this outfit in shape definitely earned their star in the fashion hall of fame for fashion disasters.

