H&M confirms it has rights to Justin Bieber merchandise

23 December 2022 - 12:36 By Johan Ahlander
Singer Justin Bieber earlier this week urged his 270-million Instagram followers not to buy H&M merchandise of him, calling it "trash". File image.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Swedish clothes retailer H&M said on Thursday it had the rights to sell Justin Bieber merchandise it pulled from stores this week after the pop star said he had not given his approval.

“Justin's licence holder has confirmed that H&M had the right contracts in place and followed all proper approval procedures for each selected design,” H&M wrote in a statement.

On Monday, Bieber urged his 270-million Instagram followers not to buy the merchandise, calling it “trash” and said it was on sale without his approval. H&M pulled the items from sale.

“Out of respect for Justin, we removed the products from our site and stores, and we're working to find the best way to make use of them,” H&M said, adding that the company had been Bieber's merchandise partner since 2016.

H&M, the world's second biggest fashion retailer, offered hoodies, T-shirts and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber or quotes from his lyrics such as “I miss you more than life” from the song Ghost

Reuters

