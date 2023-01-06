We have to go back to what we call ubuntu — we have to be united. We've been divided for a long time. We also need to respect ourselves and stop wasting our craft. We need to do the groundwork of making sure we support local talent. I love the message “Africa, your time is now”, but it has always been our time. The world has been stealing from us and it's high time we own ourselves.
Fashion resolutions from local gurus
Get your New Year inspirations in full swing with wise words from South Africa's finest fashion fundis
With 2023 in full swing, we all need a little inspiration to keep it moving. But when inspiration is not a one size fits all approach, you need someone who knows what it's like to walk in your shoes.
Looking to revolutionise the way you work in the fashion industry? Here are wise words from the Fashion Industry Awards South Africa winners:
FABRICE MOYO
Every designer must make it a point where they are working for the collective good of the industry. Not for fame and not for awards. Though it’s very important to receive awards, because one way for you to understand not receiving awards is like being completely ignored. But when you work towards the collective good we all become better designers as a people.
DUMI GWEBU
With advertising especially, we have lacked authenticity for a long time. I think the guys coming into advertising need to push for more authenticity. It’s like those Vodacom or MTN adds where everyone wears red or yellow. You end up finding whatever is available so that there can be a shoot. Advertising should represent what’s happening in the streets and I hope it can start moving that way.
NTHATHO MASHISHI
We have to go back to what we call ubuntu — we have to be united. We've been divided for a long time. We also need to respect ourselves and stop wasting our craft. We need to do the groundwork of making sure we support local talent. I love the message “Africa, your time is now”, but it has always been our time. The world has been stealing from us and it's high time we own ourselves.
The British stole the Cullinan diamond and it was on Queen Elizabeth's crown and we need to claim everything that is ours. This is the perfect time because the world is opening its eyes and ears to beauty and fashion in South Africa.
YASMIN FURMIE
To have a belief in ourselves. I think we sometimes lose a sense of what we can achieve and what we are capable of. We have incredible raw talent, from the beginning of a design process to the end, and continue working towards making it better and more inclusive.
We also need people outside the fashion industry to take local fashion seriously. It's a job and a huge money-spinner. It is not as frivolous as people think it is.
MANDY TINKLER
I'm passionate about producing local and I can see the trend is going to move to more people buying locally in 2023. My vision is trying to expand my manufacturing because I believe it can help to create jobs.
KOKETSO MPHO MOHLALA
Every designer must strive to be different and unique so they don't have to follow what other people are doing. I feel there's enough space for all of us and people are starting to appreciate the uniqueness of each designer.
OLE LEDIMO
More than anything, we need to put South Africa first, put the continent first, and by saying so I mean we need to make a conscious decision to buy local products. And not only clothing but local makeup, local models and local everything that contributes to the industry. Attention should move away from designers because they are not the only big players in the game. Yes, their contributions are great, but other industries in fashion should be recognised and celebrated.
GIFT KGOSIERILENG
I wish that every person, from beauty to design to the many different mediums in the industry, could operate from authenticity. If we can cling to our identities more and bask in them, it might breed a different version of what we have. We can become more confident.
