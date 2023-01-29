SHOPPING | Put your best foot forward in 2023 with these eight fashion trends
Fashion Editor Sahil Harilal travelled to Milan for the annual MICAM Milano footwear exhibition. We profile 8 of the best fashion trends for 2023
29 January 2023 - 00:00
1. EMBROIDERY (ELIE SAAB)..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.