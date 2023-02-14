At the state of the nation address, politicians and dignitaries we see on the carpet often aim to promote support for local designers. With calls for Sona to stop being a spin-off of the Met Gala as it is a serious night in politics, less gauche looks are expected and a little more modesty is required.
Seeing that the clothes worn have the ability to change the lives of these designers, Lindiwe Sisulu was by far the best representation of what the future Sona needs to look like.
Balancing the muted look expected of politicians and the striking design of what she is wearing, it's bold enough to tick all the boxes of modern-day fashion.
Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week
It's the battle of the candy apple reds; who came out victorious and who lost the war
Image: Supplied
If ever there was a week jam-packed with exciting and contentious fashion, this would certainly be one of them.
Perhaps it is our move into the month of love or even that red was leading the trends for summer; whatever it may be, here is a look at how the colour dominated on the red carpets.
BEST
LINDIWE SISULU
RIHANNA
Other than showing off her baby bump à la Beyoncé at the 2011 Video Music Awards, Rihanna wore a bold red Loewe jumpsuit and a glossy bustier paired with a floor-length coat reminiscent of her Met Gala Guo Pei moment.
But this resemblance is no coincidence as she was paying homage to the late Andre Leon Talley who had worn it before and had absolute praise for her iconic look which he christened as one of the best from the event.
NAMBITHA BEN-MAZWI
Taking to the 2023 South African Style Awards to receive her award as the most stylish performing artist in film or television, Nambitha is without doubt a local style icon.
The hot number from Claris by Gerrit Pienaar captures an old Hollywood style while accentuating Nambitha's curves as in previous garments created for her by the designer. The diamond choker and black gloves elevate this look that captures a classic approach to style while still embracing the sex appeal of the modern woman. It's a reflection of Nambitha's distinct personal style as well.
YAYA MAVUNDLA
As a style star, Yaya Mavundla has never been shy to get on the carpet and set it alight with daring looks. She rocks her own creation in a scarlet leather-esque fabric which is not the easiest material to work with. With that said, her slinky shape allows the rigidity of the dress to shine in stills and in motion.
The ribbon detail is not only on trend with the many bows dominating red carpets and runways today, but also helps make the look memorable for Yaya.
WORST
SUPRA MAHUMAPELO
Yikes! Where do we begin with this hodgepodge. There are great elements with each of the fabrics seen in Supra's look. The leopard print sleeves are a bit much, almost resembling vintage justacorps worn by French aristocrats.
This would explain the bowknot he wears. While the cut of the suit desperately wants to be of its time, it gets thrown off by these elements and the spotted print. Were too many cooks in the kitchen during the conceptualisation of this outfit?
NICOLE CAPPER
Nicole Capper is a statuesque dream to dress and this outfit from Foy Bear doesn't quite bring that to the fore. There are many elements ranging from the cropped top and jacket to the wide-legged trousers that would let her height shine if it wasn't for the silky fabric.
While magenta is best suited for such fabrics, it ends up looking a little out of shape and frumpy, losing the beautiful concept shared by Nicole on her Instagram. Perhaps she and the designer could have considered the modular talents of Foy Bear or kept the fabric for a blazer dress that would allow the appliqué flowers to stand out.
