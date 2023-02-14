The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week

It's the battle of the candy apple reds; who came out victorious and who lost the war

14 February 2023 - 07:18
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Lindiwe Sisulu at Sona 2023.
Lindiwe Sisulu at Sona 2023.
Image: Supplied

If ever there was a week jam-packed with exciting and contentious fashion, this would certainly be one of them.

Perhaps it is our move into the month of love or even that red was leading the trends for summer; whatever it may be, here is a look at how the colour dominated on the red carpets.

BEST

LINDIWE SISULU

At the state of the nation address, politicians and dignitaries we see on the carpet often aim to promote support for local designers. With calls for Sona to stop being a spin-off of the Met Gala as it is a serious night in politics, less gauche looks are expected and a little more modesty is required.

Seeing that the clothes worn have the ability to change the lives of these designers, Lindiwe Sisulu was by far the best representation of what the future Sona needs to look like.

Balancing the muted look expected of politicians and the striking design of what she is wearing, it's bold enough to tick all the boxes of modern-day fashion.

RIHANNA

Other than showing off her baby bump à la Beyoncé at the 2011 Video Music Awards, Rihanna wore a bold red Loewe jumpsuit and a glossy bustier paired with a floor-length coat reminiscent of her Met Gala Guo Pei moment.

But this resemblance is no coincidence as she was paying homage to the late Andre Leon Talley who had worn it before and had absolute praise for her iconic look which he christened as one of the best from the event.

NAMBITHA BEN-MAZWI

Taking to the 2023 South African Style Awards to receive her award as the most stylish performing artist in film or television, Nambitha is without doubt a local style icon.

The hot number from Claris by Gerrit Pienaar captures an old Hollywood style while accentuating Nambitha's curves as in previous garments created for her by the designer. The diamond choker and black gloves elevate this look that captures a classic approach to style while still embracing the sex appeal of the modern woman. It's a reflection of Nambitha's distinct personal style as well.

YAYA MAVUNDLA

As a style star, Yaya Mavundla has never been shy to get on the carpet and set it alight with daring looks. She rocks her own creation in a scarlet leather-esque fabric which is not the easiest material to work with. With that said, her slinky shape allows the rigidity of the dress to shine in stills and in motion.

The ribbon detail is not only on trend with the many bows dominating red carpets and runways today, but also helps make the look memorable for Yaya. 

WORST

SUPRA MAHUMAPELO

Yikes! Where do we begin with this hodgepodge. There are great elements with each of the fabrics seen in Supra's look. The leopard print sleeves are a bit much, almost resembling vintage justacorps worn by French aristocrats.

This would explain the bowknot he wears. While the cut of the suit desperately wants to be of its time, it gets thrown off by these elements and the spotted print. Were too many cooks in the kitchen during the conceptualisation of this outfit?

NICOLE CAPPER

Nicole Capper is a statuesque dream to dress and this outfit from Foy Bear doesn't quite bring that to the fore. There are many elements ranging from the cropped top and jacket to the wide-legged trousers that would let her height shine if it wasn't for the silky fabric.

While magenta is best suited for such fabrics, it ends up looking a little out of shape and frumpy, losing the beautiful concept shared by Nicole on her Instagram. Perhaps she and the designer could have considered the modular talents of Foy Bear or kept the fabric for a blazer dress that would allow the appliqué flowers to stand out.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Taxpayer couture: Sona red carpet a reflection of the times

Modest or morbid? The fashion of red carpet guests proves to be political at this year’s national address.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

State of the nation undressed: how the red carpet changes designers' lives

We speak to local couturiers on creating outfits for the controversial affair.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Cardi B, Thebe Magugu, Beyonce: best and worst dressed of the week

When life is a party, the best thing you can do is dress the part — but who among our favourite stars just didn't get the memo?
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. State of the nation undressed: how the red carpet changes designers' lives The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. It's a natural high at The Leonardo hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg Travel
  3. IN PICS | A custom-made hit ticked all the boxes for Grammy judges Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Hobnobbing with the British high commissioner Lifestyle
  5. voco The Bank in Rosebank, Jozi, is so cool you could be in New York Travel

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path