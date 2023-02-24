The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Milan Fashion Week: Prada blooms, Emporio Armani shimmers

24 February 2023 - 05:00 By Reuters
A model presents a creation from the Prada Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2023.
A model presents a creation from the Prada Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Florals bloomed on skirts, shoes and from the ceiling at Italian designer label Prada's Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons turned wedding dresses into everyday looks, opening their autumn/winter 2023-24 catwalk presentation with a range of long and short white skirts embellished with white flowers and paired with knits.

Utility suits became long shirt dresses with trains, while large boxy jackets were matched with slim ankle-length trousers in mainly dark shades.

Models wore shirts with stick-out shoulders, knits and jackets with colourful inside collars, and pastel-coloured cigarette trousers paired with ribbed tops.

Kitten heels in a range of colours bore cut-out floral patterns.

The collection also featured white puffer and dark asymmetrical mini skirts, colourful printed dresses, buttoned capes and duffel coats.

Image: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Last month, the Hong Kong-listed fashion group said it had appointed a new chief executive, Andrea Guerra, taking the place of Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada and easing a transition to the next generation of the founding family.

At Emporio Armani, models walked on a round catwalk to present the latest collection of veteran designer Giorgio Armani's second line.

The 88-year-old designer, affectionately called "King Giorgio" in his native Italy, presented a sleek offering with plenty of black that was brightened with pinks, reds and purples.

Jackets had asymmetric buttons, velvet trouser suits were loose and comfy, while black and lilac evening looks shimmered with sequins.

"It is a collection under the sign of discretion even in displaying a slightly eccentric fashion," Armani told reporters.

He will present his latest collection for his main Giorgio Armani line on Sunday.

Milan Fashion Week is the third leg of the month-long catwalk calendar, during which designers present their autumn/winter 2023-24 collections.

