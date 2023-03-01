The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Dior spins 1950s styles into modern looks at Paris Fashion Week

01 March 2023 - 09:52 By Mimosa Spencer
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on February 28 2023.
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on February 28 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dived into archives from the 1950s for the French fashion house’s fall women's catwalk show, adding a modern spin to the era's feminine mainstays.

Models strode around a hulking, fantastical set parading familiar silhouettes — neat, short-sleeved button-up shirts paired with full skirts, bustier dresses, trim cardigans and cropped jackets — in sombre colours and stylised floral prints.

Chiuri softened structured jackets and drew on fabrics woven with metal thread to give a new, creased texture to classically-cut dresses pushing styles into a sporty direction for daywear.

Accessories included pearls, gloves and thick, black headbands, the tassels tied into bows.

Chiuri sought to add a Parisian flair to the styles of the period, often associated with US Hollywood productions.

“It was very different, the situation in Europe than in the US,” she told Reuters, noting  the women who served as inspiration for the collection — Christian Dior’s sister Catherine Dior and French singers Edith Piaf and Juliette Greco — were rebuilding their lives after World War 2.

Moody organ music kicked off the show.

Models wound about the space — a tent in the Tuileries Gardens — under a huge, hanging set, its bulbous tentacles embellished with hand-sewn crochet work, fringes, sequins and feathers.

Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos described her work as an abstract flower forming a “magical garden like another world, another dimension”.

“It’s quite unique for the contemporary art world to have this connection to the fashion world,” she said, noting the show added intimacy to her monumental art.

Held on the second day of Paris Fashion Week, the show drew crowds of fans angling for a glimpse of Kpop singer Jisoo and actress Charlize Theron, who sat in the front row next to members of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault's family.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Milan Fashion Week: Prada blooms, Emporio Armani shimmers

Florals bloomed on skirts, shoes and from the ceiling at Italian designer label Prada's Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Fashion explained: how Pharrell became head of Louis Vuitton menswear

A look at Pharrell Williams's journey to becoming the creative director for one of the biggest fashion houses in the world.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

He's got the Fonque

Talking sneakers and sounds with South Africa's biggest musical export.
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jodie, Kid Cudi, Zendaya: Best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Unathi Nkayi says she is happy on her rollercoaster ride Lifestyle
  3. Five minutes with Idols winner and singer Paxton Fielies Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | How the new MacBook Pro M2 works its magic for 3D animator RobynO Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | The heady aroma of creativity and success Lifestyle

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Eskom's Survival Depends on Debt Relief and Tariffs, CEO Says