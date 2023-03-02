In the show notes, Prada and Raf Simons, co-creative director, note: the show “reconceptualises, reconsiders and ultimately rediscovers ideas of beauty. Beauty here is determined not by aesthetic, but by action — garments are signs, representations of the beauty of care, of love, of reality”.
Recycling and redefining beauty: a case for Prada A/W 2023
Has the beloved fashion house lost its touch or are we witnessing a new era?
Image: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
For the past eight years, Prada's run has been kitschy, loud and full of personality. It was responsive to the cultural landscape and Miuccia would skew whatever she saw in that to her own view. Of course, this hugely helped the brand gain popularity in the excitement of figuring out what Miuccia will do next. If you look at her spring/summer 2018 womenswear show, she took on her own interpretation of riot filled with pop art and animal print. This vibrancy and visual playfulness is what people have come to expect. Unfortunately, for some, she has turned down the contrast and has zoned in.
The most recent collection, titled Taking Care, is about recontextualising, redefining and recycling beauty. If you are like me and subscribed to the Fondazione Prada newsletter, you will have noticed there was an exhibit titled “Recycling Beauty” showcased in the gallery. In essence, Recycling Beauty, according to the programme, “is an unprecedented study dedicated entirely to the reuse of Greek and Roman antiquities in post-antique contexts, from the Middle Ages to the Baroque era”.
The notes continue to mention “the underlying premise of this research is the need to think of the classical not simply as a legacy of the past, but also as a vital element with the power to affect our present and future”.
Image: Photo Estrop by Getty Images
Image: Photo Estrop by Getty Images
Image: Photo Estrop by Getty Images
Image: Photo Estrop by Getty Images
Something about the intellectualisation of beauty reminds me of the recontextualisation of the exhibit. It looks at these Greco-Roman artefacts and fundamentals of art history, and in that, creates a new story or a starting point for us to decode what this may mean. Looking at the exploration of the uniform, and clothing as a redress of the status quo, these two forms of expression exist in relation to each other, and may have served as the starting point for Miuccia and Raf.
The contradiction of using wedding dresses as pieces of workwear or shirting as evening wear plays to the hard and soft story, putting more emphasis on taking care as a concept or whatever that even means. In the exhibition notes, Rem Koolhaas explains: “Antiquity is used to make arguments about the contemporary condition.” This serves as a thesis statement. The repurposing of the intended use of these garments is, at the core, a reflection of the need to take care of something we may all need to invest in right now.
I was one of the people who expressed concern for the direction of Prada. I am aware of how my thirst for the excitement left me wanting more, but is that a symptom of the culture of fashion? We are excited by the excitement of gimmicks and epic showcases. We are consistently asking for more. Where is this brand showcasing, who are the models, did they fall on purpose, and who’s at the show?
WATCH | The trailer for the Prada Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.
Miuccia is a subversive human being. She has always been known for going against the grain. From nylon bags and “ugly chic”, to stale bread and chocolates and below-the-knee length skirts, she consistently works to displease. In that she finds pleasure and, eventually, we do too. It feels as though the past few collections have been steadily racing to a collision course of the role of clothing in our daily life. This slow burn is what I never knew I needed but it is something I am so desperate to talk about. There is a lot more conversation that needs to be had surrounding this new era of Prada, and, hopefully, this is just the beginning.
Ratsibe is a creative based in Johannesburg working as a stylist and fashion journalist.
