Lisa Rinna, Pearl Thusi, Ziwe: best and worst dressed of the week
The battle between boring and ground-breaking took place this week. See who came out on the victorious side of fashion history
This week we saw stars of different ages and statuses make their mark on carpets and events. While some came out in their usual expected garb, there were stars who reminded us true fashion brilliance can exist between them and their glam team.
At a time when there are many micro-trends and few fashion icons, here's a look at who owned it and who needs to change their style team.
BEST
LISA RINNA
Where do we begin with her looks from this week? Owning it at Paris Fashion Week, Lisa arrived in a very unexpected 1960s style. The Real Housewives veteran made a great argument for bowl cuts at Vivienne Westwood's autumn/winter show.
The overall look has a 1960s maximalist approach with the mismatched statement earrings one of the most brilliant risks. The pleated blazer works beautifully with the glossy belt that helps accentuate her hips. All complemented by purple leather leggings crammed into chunky black boots. You would think this is her most unforgettable look, but she effortlessly tops it with her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
The gown comes from the fall couture show designed in collaboration with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. The sculptural gown was paired with chunky sneakers but Lisa opted for ankle-strap pointed heels instead, with a slicked-back hairdo to create an effortless look for an ensemble that could easily read over-the-top.
HUNTER SCHAFER
This is how you show up at an after party. While this year's Oscar event may have been full of flops, firsts and plenty of fumbles, Hunter gave us nothing short of fierce in her Anne Demeulemeester fit. The low-rise skirt creates an air of elegance while the single feather that acts as her bra gives it an ethereal finish.
MILEY CYRUS
We don't often look to stars sitting in the front row of fashion week events for great gowns, but this look from Miley is certainly continuing the run kicked off by Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner earlier in the year.
When it comes to Miley's approach to style, it's often an extension of her musical direction and her current album sees pop with influences from rock and country. The two-toned hair is giving 2000s Shakira but with the gown, Miley becomes a goth princess who goes beyond the all-black Wednesday Adams looks everyone is going gaga for. The dual purple and black tulle gown wrapped in silver chains creates an ombre effect that perfectly matches the hairdo we are bound to see dominating on social end IRL streets soon.
HARVEY GUILLEN
No stranger to taking risks, this is not the best of Harvey. Which speaks volumes to the calibre of looks we saw at this year's Oscars event. What makes it incredible is how he proves being plus-sized doesn't mean you can't have a shape in your look. The peplum of his tux not only blurs gender lines but transforms into a train that could easily be mistaken for a gown. This also helps create a silhouette that doesn't swallow him up and instead he ends up wearing the outfit rather than the other way around. While the flat shoes don't take away from the wide-leg pant, a heel or thicker sole would also have sufficed. Additionally, we need to see more male stars with finger waves.
DANAI GURIRA
Whatever she may be attending, be sure Danai will be hitting it out of the park with her hair and beauty. While her outfits at the front row events she attended could have been better, they complemented the different top knots done in braids. Just what we needed to see in the resurgence of 1990s and 2000s trends.
Additionally, the crowning moment was her tiered bubble up-do that seemed to collect all the knots she rocked this past week and elevate them to new proportions. Surely we can give her the crown for the queen of hairstyles at red carpet events? No one is able to tell a story as consistently as she does.
WORST
PEARL THUSI
What is Pearl's signature look? A missed opportunity from this dazzling red number. Rather than establish her style, it looks like a toned-down version of the usual looks we see on South African fashion red carpets. Better yet, it seems like a derivative of Bonang Matheba's take on red carpet style.
Not to say the gown is bad, it's rather a reflection of the elegance brought on by Swanky Jerry her stylist. Often dressing clients he styles individually or as part of a team in glittering looks, Pearl is simply a billboard of his take on opulence rather than him capturing her signature with his taste for glitzy gowns. Hopefully we will see more of her this year as she takes the reins of South African fashion.
ZIWE
This look can easily be divisive depending on the aesthetics you like. You might love it if you're into the aesthetics embraced by Gen Z or hate it if you have a hard time embracing the irreverent side of the ugly trend.
Personally, I'm from the latter group and would have much rather seen Ziwe in looks from Prada. This does not take away from the fact that she pulled off the offbeat ensemble from Miu Miu.
SIMONE ASHLEY
This Nina Ricci dress is not the best option for Ashley. Other than the Gucci-esque bows and sequins ageing the young actress, the gathering and extra bow on her hip creates a confusing shape when this dress is viewed from different angles. She constantly has to pop her leg out of the slit to create a shape for her waist.
