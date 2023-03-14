Best and worst dressed on the Oscars ‘champagne’ carpet

Nigerian signer-songwriter Tems stole the show, the carpet, the cameras, the mics, the everything with this look. As you can tell, we’re mildly obsessed. It’s not just the drama of it all; it’s the drama juxtaposed with elegance. A look like this can easily fall into the costume arena. But it’s the construction and fabric choice that keeps it light and effortless not gaudy or tasteless. Designed by LA fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of LEVER COUTURE, this extravagant gown that literally covers her from head to toe was a breath of fresh air. Though we’re not mad about the heels, it was the right stylistic choice. And then the on-point makeup. We have a feeling many makeup artists are going to have to recreate this look for their clients. We LOVE.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The 95th Academy Awards came and went without much hoopla. Perhaps last year's slap-gate was enough drama for everyone. That is, until you look at this year's red carpet fashion. Correction, not red carpet but champagne carpet. As the internet went into total meltdown over the “champagne” carpet (which most have pointed out to be beige and ugly as hell) we were more interested in the bright stars walking it. And to be honest, we kinda love the champagne carpet. It gave us old-world glamour and made each look stand out even more, giving us ample opportunity to dissect and come up with our best vs worst dressed of the Oscars 2023. So without further ado, here’s who we thought were the biggest winners and losers.
BEST
TEMS
Nigerian signer-songwriter Tems stole the show, the carpet, the cameras, the mics, the everything with this look. As you can tell, we’re mildly obsessed. It’s not just the drama of it all; it’s the drama juxtaposed with elegance. A look like this can easily fall into the costume arena. But it’s the construction and fabric choice that keeps it light and effortless not gaudy or tasteless. Designed by LA fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of LEVER COUTURE, this extravagant gown that literally covers her from head to toe was a breath of fresh air. Though we’re not mad about the heels, it was the right stylistic choice. And then the on-point makeup. We have a feeling many makeup artists are going to have to recreate this look for their clients. We LOVE.
JESSIE BUCKLEY
With most things the inimitable Jess Buckley does, this is going to be divisive. On the one hand, this look could be more fitting with the Met Gala 2018 theme giving us that famous Zendaya-Meets-Joan-of-Arc look. On the other hand, this look is exactly what the Oscars champagne carpet needs: edgy, interesting and totally worth our while. So often the Oscars fashion puts us to sleep. If it’s not another colourful gown, it’s another naked dress, slip dress or (my worst) the mermaid dress. This look is anything but common. Her choppy red bob and barely there makeup gives this look the extra rock 'n roll finish it needed. A big thumbs up.
SANDRA OH
Sandra Oh always approaches her red carpet fashion with taste and the right amount of personality. She has got this dynamic down to an art, and this look is art. There is not a single moment that is not perfection. The colour is bold yet earthy and cosy. The silhouette may not be ground-breaking like our other best dressed contenders but there’s an ease and approachability that will definitely inspire. The styling — oh wow — the styling. It’s impeccable. From the dark red lippie to the statement necklace and shaggy hair. I feel Sandra Oh often gets overlooked in the fashion world because it may not be deemed edgy or exciting enough. But the truth is fashion is also about wearability and simplicity. No more will Miss Oh be ignored.
CARA DELEVINGNE
Nowhere on this carpet is there a more apt and suitable look for the Academy Awards than this siren-of-a-number. A quick look at the internet's reaction and we can tell this is going to be the inspiration for many a bride to be. It has all the elements one needs to end up on the best dressed look. It has the drama in its colour and volume. It has the timelessness in its silhouette, hairstyle and accessory choice. It has the edge with the chunky matching sandal and red-smoky eye and it has the perfect wearer, model-extraordinaire Miss Delevingne. And what makes this look even sweeter is that Cara seems to be thriving. After a tumultuous time in her life, we are so happy to see her back on a “red” carpet and doing what she does best — slaying.
WORST
Ana de Armas
Where our best dressed contenders have the drama, glamour and edge, Ana de Armas has the opposite: dull, dreary and drab — the three D’s no fashionista wants to be called. Imagine not only being invited to the Academy Awards but being nominated in the most celebrated category and turning up in this? Ana girl, we know you could do better. This dress feels like eating a sweet with the wrapper still on. Every aspect of it is just off. The colour is draining and makes Ana look somewhat sickly. The layered “frills” on the bottom of the dress look like an afterthought and her hair makes no sense with overall “vibe”. It’s all very wishy-washy and by the time tomorrow comes around no-one will remember this. Sometimes it’s cruel to be kind.
ROONEY MARA
The sad fact is the dress is not too bad but it’s how Rooney Mara is wearing it that is the problem. She is wearing a bad posture as if this dress needs it to survive. Her perpetual rounded shoulders and infamous RBF gives the overall feeling of despondency and dread: two words we never thought would be in a fashion-focused article. The dress has something rather endearing about it. Yes, the colour is draining on Mara’s already pale skin and, yes, the styling is totally out of whack. Those shoes? They are burning our eyes. But we love the fabric choice and the quirky tied-tail. The severe hairstyle has always suited Mara. However, this feminine dress needed something romantic. Rooney, let your hair down girl! This is a classic example of you either wear the dress or the dress wears you.
KATE HUDSON
Where we have Rooney Mara’s look as too serious we now have Kate Hudson’s look that isn’t “serious” enough. There is something very childish and immature about this look. From the arm “flaps” that are too busy to the random train and undone hair. This silhouette wouldn’t look strange on a little girl dressed as a princess-bride for Halloween. The more you look at it, the more that comparison makes sense. Simply put, it’s tasteless. There is no redeeming quality to this look. Her makeup is neither here nor there. Perhaps a strong red lip would give the look the adult punch it needed. For such a red carpet stalwart we’re surprised by this choice.
WINNIE HARLOW
There is something about pale colours with black that has never made sense to us. It’s not only severe but it always seems like the “easy”, pedestrian choice. Everything can be styled with black, but the real questions is: should it? And this look should not. This is the most uninspiring look on our list this year. Besides the random black zip and even more random black brooch there really is nothing to this canary yellow dress. Her hair and makeup definitely help the look but it’s the silver choker and earrings that may be the most offensive pieces yet. Can her stylist make it make sense? She has the zip detail and the brooch, why on earth would you then add another layer of accessories that don’t connect at all with the overall look. It’s a big fat no from us.
