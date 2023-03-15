The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Hugo Flear trailblazing South African fashion in Paris, London, Milan

We speak to the designer about his upcoming AFI collection and the love he's receiving around the world.

15 March 2023 - 13:08
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Deborah Chambers, Jackie Burger, Shane van den Berg, Anja van de Zand and Ingrid Irma Jones model a range of outfits from designer Hugo Flear's #ageless collection.
Image: Mark Cameron

The upcoming Africa Fashion International (AFI) Cape Town Fashion Week showcase will boast a number of beloved designers and creatives. This year, its returning stars include Hugo Flear.

The designer's eponymous brand has become synonymous with ageless beauty that comes alive through his vibrant and voluminous designs. While the industry has embraced a slow and considered approach to style, Flear is looking to keep the flames of South Africa's fashion industry burning through the concept of “Ageless on fire”.

“We cater to women who are not 18 any more,” says Flear, who also shares that the pandemic had an adverse effect on the age group he focuses on. “Now Covid is over and the ones who have survived are rising from the ashes.”

Age is just a number at Hugo Flear.
Image: Supplied by Hugo Flear
South Africa's flora takes cenre stage in Hugo Flear's designs.
Image: Supplied by Hugo Flear

The upcoming collection is partly inspired by the Japanese term “Akuma”, which is a person with a fiery spirit that Flear wishes to celebrate. In addition, the designer was looking back at the Rhodes fires of 2021 that engulfed a vast tract of fynbos. 

“Protea and fynbos are our brand identity. We get people who spot our dresses and send us pictures from London, Paris and Milan, so for a small brand it makes it unique and South African.”

While AFI may be famed for its younger models, Flear made sure to keep his clientele in mind with the addition of older models. This will include travel business guru Johanna Mukoki and socialite Edith Venter, among other celebrities.

“The youngest woman on the ramp is 55 and the oldest 75,” said Flear.

The AFI Cape Town Fashion Week 2023 runway shows will take place from March 21-25.

