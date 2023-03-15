The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Nike to drop use of kangaroo skins for its shoes

15 March 2023 - 09:51 By Reuters
Nike ended its partnership with its only kangaroo leather supplier in 2021.
Nike ended its partnership with its only kangaroo leather supplier in 2021.
Image: 123RF/tjwvandongen

Nike said it will stop using kangaroo skins for its shoes this year, weeks after a similar step from German rival Puma, which would end a highly controversial practice that has drawn ire from consumers and animal rights activists.

Sportswear giant Nike on Monday said it would debut a new line of Tiempo football boots, called the Tiempo Legend Elite, with a proprietary synthetic material that replaces the use of kangaroo leather.

The Tiempo Premier line of football boots, set to launch this year, will also forego kangaroo skin, Nike said. The company ended its partnership with its only kangaroo leather supplier in 2021.

The decision from Nike and Puma to end the use of kangaroo skin in their football boots comes as a big win for animal welfare activists, who have for long urged companies to drop unethical practices involving animal cruelty.

“Nike’s announcement is a seismic event in wildlife protection, and tremors will be felt all over the world, especially in Australia where the mass commercial slaughter of kangaroos occurs,” Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy, said on Tuesday.

The group has spearheaded the “Kangaroos Are Not Shoes” campaign announced in 2020, and has been key behind introducing legislation banning the import and sale of kangaroo products.

A growing generation of younger, environmentally conscious shoppers have also pressed for more sustainability from clothing companies.

Gucci owner Kering SA, Italy’s Prada and luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings have all ditched the use of animal fur in their collections over the past few years.

California has not allowed products made from kangaroos to be sold or imported into the state since 1971.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Less than 1% of looks at fashion month this year were plus-size

Thin models dominated runways during this year’s fashion month when luxury designers in New York, London, Milan and Paris showed their upcoming ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Best and worst dressed on the Oscars ‘champagne’ carpet

The biggest fashion hits and misses of this year's Academy Awards.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The 95th Oscars slapped — but for different reasons this year

Margaret Gardiner has the inside scoop on who won, who said what and who turned heads at this year's Academy Awards.
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. When Hollywood went to Hoedspruit: see the lodge that landed Tom Cruise Travel
  2. Lisa Rinna, Pearl Thusi, Ziwe: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Death of the red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward Lifestyle
  5. Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars ‘champagne’ carpet Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EFF members warns community to shut shops, factories on March 20
Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work