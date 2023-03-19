The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

SHOPPING | Six ways to slay with your bestie

Inspired by the Gucci Twinsburg collection, matching prints and high contrast clashes show us the only thing better than one fashion friend is two

19 March 2023 - 00:00
Sahil Harilal Fashion Editor
Co-ord looks to rule the season.
Image: Supplied

LOOK 1

  1. Blazer R1,499 Woolworths
  2. Shirt R899 Forever New
  3. Miss Black heels R699 Superbalist
  4. Trousers R799 Zara

LOOK 2

  1. ERL skirt R5,600 Farfetch
  2. T-shirt R90 MRP
  3. Public Desire boots R999 Superbalist
  4. Phaedra waist belt R1,850 Kanella

LOOK 3

  1. Knitted top R699 Zara
  2. Knitted skirt R999 Zara
  3. Boots R400 Cotton On
  4. Top-handle bag R150 MRP

LOOK 4

  1. Blazer R699 Foschini
  2. Witchery scarf R999 Woolworths
  3. Jeffrey Campbell boots R4,698 Revolve
  4. Shorts R399 Foschini

LOOK 5

  1. Blouse R799 Mango
  2. Skirt R759 Zara
  3. Stilettos R699 Zara
  4. Trousers R1,099 Forever New

LOOK 6

  1. Jacket R1,199 Mango
  2. Skirt R799 Zara
  3. Top-handle bag R1,799 Aldo
  4. Madison brogues R649 Superbalist

STOCKISTS

Aldo aldoshoes.co.za

Cotton On cottonon.com/ZA

Farfetch farfetch.com

Forever New forevernew.co.za

Foschini foschini.co.za

Kanella kanellaleather.co.za

Mango shop.mango.com/za

MRP mrp.com

Revolve revolve.com

Superbalist superbalist.com

Woolworths woolworths.co.za

Zara zara.com/za

