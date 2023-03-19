Aldo aldoshoes.co.za
Cotton On cottonon.com/ZA
Farfetch farfetch.com
Forever New forevernew.co.za
Foschini foschini.co.za
Kanella kanellaleather.co.za
Mango shop.mango.com/za
MRP mrp.com
Revolve revolve.com
Superbalist superbalist.com
Woolworths woolworths.co.za
Zara zara.com/za
STREET STYLE
SHOPPING | Six ways to slay with your bestie
Inspired by the Gucci Twinsburg collection, matching prints and high contrast clashes show us the only thing better than one fashion friend is two
Image: Supplied
LOOK 1
LOOK 2
LOOK 3
LOOK 4
LOOK 5
LOOK 6
STOCKISTS
Aldo aldoshoes.co.za
Cotton On cottonon.com/ZA
Farfetch farfetch.com
Forever New forevernew.co.za
Foschini foschini.co.za
Kanella kanellaleather.co.za
Mango shop.mango.com/za
MRP mrp.com
Revolve revolve.com
Superbalist superbalist.com
Woolworths woolworths.co.za
Zara zara.com/za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Perfect match: five fragrances to suit your personality
SHOPPING | Put your best foot forward in 2023 with these eight fashion trends
SHOPPING | Six summer looks that prove it’s goth a be a Wednesday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos