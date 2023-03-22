The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Lamiez, Maluma, DJ Doo Wap: Best and worst dressed of the week

See which celebs are catching fashion Ls or Ws this week

22 March 2023 - 14:52
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
TV personality Lamiez Holworthy-Morule.
Image: Instagram/Lamiez Holworthy-Morule

After the biggest night in award season came to a close, that does not mean our favourite stars won’t be out and about in eye-catching looks.

From rock stages to weddings, here are all the celebrities who blew us away this week.

BEST

LAMIEZ HOLWORTHY-MORULE

If this is what Lamiez is giving us for her baby shower, we can’t wait to see what will be served for the rest of the year. The bridalesque gown is a dream with decorative pearls that litter her bust and sleeve. They are a great touch on her traditional hat, isicholo, which also has cowrie shells that don’t take away from the overall regal finish.

MALUMA

How do you make an unconventional look work? By keeping the colour palette of your look minimal. Maluma’s ensemble makes the unexpected pairing of a grey sweater vest and waistcoat topped with a diamond-encrusted pendant.

His tailored shorts punctuate the sheer knee-high socks paired with silver garters that help with the pastel tones from his entire look. His square-toe loafers are a fun finish in a glossy lilac. Rather than his bushy curls, he tames his mane with sleek cornrows.

DJ DOO WAP AND KHETSIWE MORGAN

This is how you do a laid-back wedding. DJ Doo Wap and her hubby Hakim Malema tied the knot in casual looks. Hakim ditched boring tuxes for a plissé pleat two-piece set paired with sneakers and a white mock neck T-shirt. Doo Wap went for a matching detail on her gown that splits to reveal ornate embroidery and a sultry slit. This all helps make the playful turquoise and lavender details of their accessorising pop.

WORST

HYUN AH

The oversized trend is often easy to take on but can absolutely fall flat when done wrong. Rather than opt for something that felt more tailored for this look, Hyun’s blazer looks more ill-fitting than chic. The cut-out detail at the back makes it clear this is the fit intended for someone of her size but it ends up wearing her more than she is wearing it. The white heel is a great addition and the wet look hair compliments the smoky eye she went for.

