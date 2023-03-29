The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | From brunch to business, AFI Fashion Week break the workwear rules

Forget the suit and tie, it's about having fun with your wardrobe

29 March 2023 - 10:35
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
A model for Palse at Africa Fashion International's Cape Town Fashion Week.
Image: Supplied

The continent's designers, from Mozambique to Kenya, came together for the weekend's Africa Fashion International (AFI) Cape Town Fashion Week.

Returning for the first time since it was closed to the public in 2020 due to Covid-19, the runway was littered with dazzling collections aiming to define this season's offerings.

Comfort and colour are in high demand for many in corporate jobs, most likely spurred on by the pandemic. Stuffy suits, ties and stilettos have been abandoned for kimonos, sneakers and casual Mondays.

THE RICH AUNT AESTHETIC

A fresh take on a throwback from Kaylaamiel Creations.
Image: AFI

The looks have become synonymous with women in content creation and mimic the sensibilities of South African socialites and entrepreneurs. They include the cinched waist, best achieved with and punctuated by heavy shoulders reminiscent of 1980s power dressing. A single-sleeved, A-line dress from Kaylaamiel was a modern breath of fresh air among the throwback looks from her collection, while a sheer tutu skirt from Alia Bare made for the perfect brunch-to-business approach.

A look from Alia Bare.
Image: AFI

SHOW ME SOME GLOVE

Taking centre stage were on-trend gloves. While dominant by 2021, it has taken a while for them to conquer local hearts. Taibo Bacar's tailored looks incorporated them, with different tones and fabrics for working women, while the Scalo show provided an assortment of choices for night owls, with black dominating. Men's wear also embraced the trend, with Palse using riding gloves to add pops of colour to ensembles, while elevating a suited look with a pair in matching tones.

A look from Taibo Bacar.
Image: AFI

FAST AND LOOSE

Rigid-body con dresses and three-piece suits are a thing of the past as designers embrace the call for flowing looks. For Alia Bare, it was all about finding the perfect outfit to match your headdress.

Headwraps take centre stage.
Image: AFI

Designers such as Otiz Seflo opted for large sleeves and ruffles to create a sense of comfort. The design duo also incorporated kimonos, as did Urban Zulu, who had them in all lengths for all genders in their signature print.

COMFORT WALKING

A model struts for Gvllvnt.
Image: AFI

Has the obsession with wearing sneakers to formal events come from designers having limited footwear options when sourcing for runways or is there a genuine shift happening? Whatever it may be, Urban Zulu's choice achieved comfort, featuring harem pants with flat-soled shoes. The more retail-friendly, suit-and-kicks look could be seen in House of Nala and K Moraba's collections. Poolsiders and beachcombers will appreciate the slides featured with linen suits at Gvllvnt, while Otiz Seflo added them to feminine silhouettes.

