A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record $2.2m ( R40m) on Tuesday, making them the most valuable sneakers ever sold, auction house Sotheby's said.
The Air Jordan 13 “Breds”, short for “black and red”, were worn by Jordan in the second game of the finals during his last season with the Chicago Bulls, referred to as the “Last Dance”.
Jordan scored 37 points in the game and led the Bulls to a 93-88 win over Utah Jazz. He went on to win his sixth and final NBA Championship and was named Finals MVP.
Sotheby's said Jordan gifted the sneakers to a Jazz ball boy after the game as thanks for finding a lost jacket. They were the final pair of Breds Jordan wore in a game.
They are the only complete pair of sneakers worn by the star in an NBA Finals game that have been photo-matched and authenticated by the MeiGray Group, the official authenticator of the NBA, the auctioneers added.
The previous record for a pair of sneakers was held by Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which Sotheby's sold for $1.8m ( R33m) in 2021.
Sotheby's also auctioned Jordan's jersey from the opening game of the 1998 finals for $10.1m ( R185m) in September 2022, which became the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.
Michael Jordan's kicks sell for R40m
Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record $2.2m ( R40m) on Tuesday, making them the most valuable sneakers ever sold, auction house Sotheby's said.
The Air Jordan 13 “Breds”, short for “black and red”, were worn by Jordan in the second game of the finals during his last season with the Chicago Bulls, referred to as the “Last Dance”.
Jordan scored 37 points in the game and led the Bulls to a 93-88 win over Utah Jazz. He went on to win his sixth and final NBA Championship and was named Finals MVP.
Sotheby's said Jordan gifted the sneakers to a Jazz ball boy after the game as thanks for finding a lost jacket. They were the final pair of Breds Jordan wore in a game.
They are the only complete pair of sneakers worn by the star in an NBA Finals game that have been photo-matched and authenticated by the MeiGray Group, the official authenticator of the NBA, the auctioneers added.
The previous record for a pair of sneakers was held by Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which Sotheby's sold for $1.8m ( R33m) in 2021.
Sotheby's also auctioned Jordan's jersey from the opening game of the 1998 finals for $10.1m ( R185m) in September 2022, which became the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
'Creed III' star Jonathan Majors arrested in New York on assault charges
IN PICS | Military chic and moon boots, by invitation only
‘Through it all we sensed your presence’ — Riky Rick’s mom Louisa Zondo on Cotton Fest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos