She's a queen in the semi-fictional world of Bridgerton, but in the real world she has become the queen of the South African red carpet. Golda owned the red carpet on this fresh approach to an African twist of the fashion made famous in the series.
Designed by Victori, the look captures the brand's streetwear aesthetic through the layered hot pink jacket with drawstrings that brings a youthful cool to the ensemble. Her striking orange gown from the designer's recent autumn/winter collection at South African Menswear Week complements the bold silhouette of the jacket.
Golda, Priscilla, Alexandria: best and worst dressed of the week
The kings and queens of the red carpet came out to play — see who topped and who flopped
Image: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
While the big events of awards season and fashion week have long passed, the stars are still twirling up and down red carpets and stages serving us some of their best looks. While some were queens and owned the night, we had many who couldn't earn their crowns.
BEST
GOLDA ROSHEUVEL
She's a queen in the semi-fictional world of Bridgerton, but in the real world she has become the queen of the South African red carpet. Golda owned the red carpet on this fresh approach to an African twist of the fashion made famous in the series.
Designed by Victori, the look captures the brand's streetwear aesthetic through the layered hot pink jacket with drawstrings that brings a youthful cool to the ensemble. Her striking orange gown from the designer's recent autumn/winter collection at South African Menswear Week complements the bold silhouette of the jacket.
The overall look becomes the most unique take on the theme without taking away from the designer's aesthetic. She wrapped the night up with a loose-fitting pistachio-coloured turtleneck dress and robe.
PRISCILLA AJOKE OJO
By far the biggest head-turner of the day, Nigerian model and entrepreneur Priscilla wowed in a midnight blue period gown with a detachable train.
MARC JACOBS & CHAR DEFRANCESCO
Designer Jonathan Anderson has blessed us with what could arguably be the best Instagram post of the year. Marc Jacobs and his fiancé pose in Anderson's pixelated sweater from the spring/summer 23 Loewe collection. If you were to enjoy a boxy fit, this quirky sweater is a great example of how to have fun and slay at the same time.
WORST
ZIA COOKE
This outfit is the perfect fit for basketball sensation Zia Cooke, and while the cut-out is one of its greatest highlights, it also makes way for its biggest disappointment with the mesh detail. The colour from the gown does not match her skin tone and could easily have been a fumble made by the makeup artist.
ALEXANDRIA DADDARIO
The “White Lotus” star leaves little to be desired in this ill-fitting ensemble. The wide-legged trousers are the perfect addition but make the look messy paired with a frumpy waistcoat.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
IN PICS | From brunch to business, AFI Fashion Week break the workwear rules
Lamiez, Maluma, DJ Doo Wap: Best and worst dressed of the week
Death of the red carpet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos