Country Road's stylish new mens' jeans have sterling eco credentials

That's why it's partnered with Saitex, a Vietnam-based manufacturer that's harnessing innovation to address concerns about energy use, water consumption and waste in the denim production process.

Here's how:

Fabric first

Country Road's mens' jeans are made from 99% cotton with 1% elastane for a hint of stretch, which gives them that comfortable "worn in" feel.

The raw cotton is sourced from farms that aim to increase soil health, encourage biodiversity and improve water management.

Energy solutions

As part of its commitment to conserve energy, Saitex has 15,000 solar panels on the roof of its mill that help to power the facility.

In addition, the sewing factory is Silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified. This internationally recognised certification is awarded to buildings that represent sustainability excellence in architecture in that they're designed to reduce carbon emissions, the use of energy and water, and the production of waste.

The smart system behind the dyeing process

Saitex uses Smart-Indigo dyeing technology to give its denim those rich indigo tones, while also reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the use of energy and harmful chemicals in the dyeing process.

From wastewater to a valuable resource

After being dyed, Saitex denim is washed using a closed-loop system that recycles about 98% of the water through an on-site treatment plant. By recycling wastewater in-house, the manufacturer is able to reduce the need for fresh water in the washing process.