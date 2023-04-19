Country Road's stylish new mens' jeans have sterling eco credentials
The brand has partnered with Saitex, a manufacturer that’s revolutionising the way denim is made to drive positive environmental and social change
Over two years in the making, Country Road's new range of mens' denims has dropped in stores — and it's revolutionary from a sustainable fashion perspective.
From the heavier weight of the fabric to the indigo colour that lends a richness of tone to every pair, the brand has worked hard to perfect these jeans, which are available in a choice of washes (Dark Indigo, Mid Blue and Rich Raw) and styles (Standard, Slim and Skinny).
It's not just their flattering fit that gives these denims a feel-good factor — it's the fact that they've been created with the future in mind.
In crafting these jeans, Country Road was "determined to find and work with one of the most innovative denim mills in the world, [one] that’s committed to driving positive environmental and social change," says Chris Vogelpoel, the brand's head of design for menswear.
That's why it's partnered with Saitex, a Vietnam-based manufacturer that's harnessing innovation to address concerns about energy use, water consumption and waste in the denim production process.
Here's how:
Fabric first
Country Road's mens' jeans are made from 99% cotton with 1% elastane for a hint of stretch, which gives them that comfortable "worn in" feel.
The raw cotton is sourced from farms that aim to increase soil health, encourage biodiversity and improve water management.
Energy solutions
As part of its commitment to conserve energy, Saitex has 15,000 solar panels on the roof of its mill that help to power the facility.
In addition, the sewing factory is Silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified. This internationally recognised certification is awarded to buildings that represent sustainability excellence in architecture in that they're designed to reduce carbon emissions, the use of energy and water, and the production of waste.
The smart system behind the dyeing process
Saitex uses Smart-Indigo dyeing technology to give its denim those rich indigo tones, while also reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the use of energy and harmful chemicals in the dyeing process.
From wastewater to a valuable resource
After being dyed, Saitex denim is washed using a closed-loop system that recycles about 98% of the water through an on-site treatment plant. By recycling wastewater in-house, the manufacturer is able to reduce the need for fresh water in the washing process.
Working to reduce chemical use
Saitex was the first denim laundry in the world to become a bluesign system partner. The globally recognised bluesign system assesses facilities in the textile industry with the aim of reducing the use of harmful substances and carbon dioxide emissions, while improving water and energy consumption.
Taking drying back to basics
After the jeans have been washed, they need to be dried. Rather than relying solely on tumble drying, 80% of the drying process is "old school" at Saitex. To conserve energy, the jeans are hung from the ceiling of the wash facility to air dry, a process which can take up to three hours for each pair.
Turning textile waste into beautiful homewares
Recognising the value of fabric waste, Saitex has repurposed denim offcuts and seconds to create a new material called Stelapop. Made with 65% recycled denim, Stelapop can be used to produce homeware, furniture and other items traditionally fashioned from wood or plastic.
Beyond Saitex's eco credentials, another reason Country Road chose to work with the manufacturer is because of its training programme, Rekut, which is helping to create pathways into the fashion industry for marginalised groups and people with disabilities.
It's partnerships such as this one that highlight Country Road's commitment to driving positive change, so you can feel proud of every quality product you purchase from the brand.
Shop Country Road men's jeans in store or online now.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.