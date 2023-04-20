The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

WATCH | Primo, Gigi Lamayne, Sandile Mahlangu — celebs talk SA Fashion Week

See all the hot looks and get the lowdown on what local stars think of AI in fashion

20 April 2023 - 19:14
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Stars come alive at the latest SA Fashion Week red carpet.
Image: SA Fashion Week

Under the theme Celebrating New York, South Africa's stars from many fields went all out to celebrate the return of the most anticipated night in fashion. South African Fashion Week, celebrating 26 years of runways, returns to a much more digital world. See what local celebrities are looking forward to on the catwalk and in artificial intelligence.

