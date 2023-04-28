Your fave denims meet your fave decades: Levi's expands the 501s fam

Levi’s 501 ’90s jeans

Your favourite denims meet your favourite decade in the new Levi’s 501 ’90s jeans: a mid-rise style with a loose, straight fit that has just the right amount of bagginess to capture the stylish vibe of that era. It’s available in a number of different colours — there’s even a pair with patchwork detailing that’ll make you feel like an extra from In Living Colour.

Add some structure to your look by pairing your 501s ’90s jeans with a tucked-in collared shirt and smart-looking brogues, adding a pop of colour with some playful socks. Or stay true to the brand’s inherent rule-breaking nature and tuck them into a pair of cowboy boots, layering up with a cropped top, leather jacket and several necklaces.

Levi’s 501 ’81 jeans

One of the most high-waisted designs Levi’s has ever created, the new ’81s are the cool mom jeans we’ve all been coveting. The style is feminine, flattering and oh-so-easy to wear.

The nipped waist gives you carte blanche when picking out the top half of your look. That said, with high back pockets that accentuate your shape, we’d suggest you show it off and save the oversized tops for a different pair.

Go full-on 1980s with a bright blouse (shoulder pads are a bonus), a pair of high-top sneakers and some quirky frames, whether they’re lensed or not, we won’t tell. A colourful scrunchie, worn in the hair or on the wrist, is a finishing touch that’ll make any 1980s baby proud.

Levi’s 501 Original jeans

No matter the colour or detailing, Levi’s 501s always seem to fit just right: not too loose, not too tight. This gives you the freedom to do as you please, styling wise.

Keep it simple and understated with white sneakers and a crew-neck jersey, adding some colour with a statement beanie and bomber jacket.

You really can't go wrong with this ultra-versatile pair, so don’t shy away from eye-catching accessories such as necklaces, bracelets or even vintage-inspired braces worn over a white vest.