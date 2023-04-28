Your fave denims meet your fave decades: Levi's expands the 501s fam
Levi's 501s turn 150 this year, and while this style icon has evolved with the times, one thing remains the same: step into a pair and your fashion choices abound
In 1873, one of the world's most enduring and versatile style icons was created. It’s an icon that’s been able to move with the times, groove with the best of them, and solve the everyday conundrum of what to wear for decades.
Of course, we’re talking about Levis’ 501s — a timeless style that celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.
From its humble beginnings as a pair of practical workwear pants to its current role as a staple in millions of wardrobes, this classic has evolved to keep pace with modern trends, while remaining a lesson in authenticity. Levi’s 501s are a blank slate that can be moulded by what’s in vogue and given a unique twist by anyone who puts them on.
Despite creating an early icon, Levi's hasn't rested on its laurels, but has continued to push the envelope when it comes to innovation.
For instance, while selvedge denim used to be made solely of cotton, Levi’s has started spinning hemp into the mix because hemp uses less water and leaves the soil in a healthier state once harvested. The result is an environmentally friendly hybrid fabric that doesn't compromise on quality or durability.
The superior quality of this and Levi’s other fabrics reflects the brand’s “buy better, wear longer” philosophy, embodying its commitment to a greener future where loving your pair is a decades-long affair.
With one foot in the future and the other firmly grounded in the past, Levi’s continues to push the boundaries of fashion by expanding its 501 family with iconic styles inspired by bygone decades, from the 1950s to the 1980s and 1990s.
Let’s take a closer look at the expanded 501 fam:
Levi's 501s for her:
Levi’s 501 Original jeans
Walk through any city in the world, and within minutes you’re likely to find someone sporting Levi’s 501s.
Loved for their flattering shape, these high-rise, straight-leg jeans are a dream to style. Boost your street cred by taking a page out of Gen-Z’s book and pair them with chunky sneakers, an oversized jersey and impossibly small sunnies. For something a little more streamlined, go for a pointed mule, crisp white shirt and cropped cardigan.
Looking for a more sophisticated streetwear style? Team your 501s with heels, a form-fitting vest and a boyfriend blazer for a classic look that's bound to become your go-to for work, drinks or a night out with the girls. Don’t forget to add some individuality with a statement lipstick or chunky jewels.
Levi’s 501 ’90s jeans
Your favourite denims meet your favourite decade in the new Levi’s 501 ’90s jeans: a mid-rise style with a loose, straight fit that has just the right amount of bagginess to capture the stylish vibe of that era. It’s available in a number of different colours — there’s even a pair with patchwork detailing that’ll make you feel like an extra from In Living Colour.
Add some structure to your look by pairing your 501s ’90s jeans with a tucked-in collared shirt and smart-looking brogues, adding a pop of colour with some playful socks. Or stay true to the brand’s inherent rule-breaking nature and tuck them into a pair of cowboy boots, layering up with a cropped top, leather jacket and several necklaces.
Levi’s 501 ’81 jeans
One of the most high-waisted designs Levi’s has ever created, the new ’81s are the cool mom jeans we’ve all been coveting. The style is feminine, flattering and oh-so-easy to wear.
The nipped waist gives you carte blanche when picking out the top half of your look. That said, with high back pockets that accentuate your shape, we’d suggest you show it off and save the oversized tops for a different pair.
Go full-on 1980s with a bright blouse (shoulder pads are a bonus), a pair of high-top sneakers and some quirky frames, whether they’re lensed or not, we won’t tell. A colourful scrunchie, worn in the hair or on the wrist, is a finishing touch that’ll make any 1980s baby proud.
Levi's 501s for him:
Levi’s 501 Original jeans
No matter the colour or detailing, Levi’s 501s always seem to fit just right: not too loose, not too tight. This gives you the freedom to do as you please, styling wise.
Keep it simple and understated with white sneakers and a crew-neck jersey, adding some colour with a statement beanie and bomber jacket.
You really can't go wrong with this ultra-versatile pair, so don’t shy away from eye-catching accessories such as necklaces, bracelets or even vintage-inspired braces worn over a white vest.
Levi’s 501 ’54 jeans
The 501 ’54 jeans are classic Americana style through and through. For an effortlessly cool retro look, pair them with a vintage tee and let the jeans do the talking.
Feeling bold? Step out of the blue and enter a world of colour as a nod to the rebellious and daring attitude that 501s have embodied since the beginning. Or, if you're feeling inspired by times gone by, bring back the Canadian tuxedo: a denim-on-denim look that’s Wild Wild West at its peak.
Levi’s 501 ’93 jeans
Innately cool, Levi’s 501 ’93s conjure up thoughts of the ever-so-stylish 1990s skate scene. They’ll look right at home with your favourite pair of scuffed-up sneakers, an oversized T-shirt, and a huge hoodie — the grungier the better!
No matter the inspiration behind them, the styles in the 501 family all have one thing in common: they’re inherently wearable and show that Levi’s are a wardrobe staple for good reason. All you have to do is step into a pair and your fashion choices abound.
Shop the styles in the Levi’s 501 family online or in-store.
‘The Greatest Story Ever Worn’
Nearly everyone has a pair of Levi’s 501s in their wardrobe and every pair has a story to tell. To celebrate this and commemorate the style’s 150th anniversary, Levi’s has launched “The Greatest Story Ever Worn” campaign.
This campaign includes a trio of short films inspired by the true stories of legendary 501 fans, from the fashionistas of Kingston, Jamaica, to the dearly departed in denim. Watch them now:
This article was sponsored by Levi Strauss.