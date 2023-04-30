SA Fashion Week: creating classics
SA Fashion Week closed the local style calendar with collections aimed at exploring strength in simplicity.
30 April 2023 - 00:00
At the peak of the pandemic, fashion fundis responded to the dire love affair many had with athleisure and sleepwear by toning down their closets. Calls to embrace sustainability saw moves towards minimalism while many designers looked to their heritage...
