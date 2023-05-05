H&M meets French haute couture in head-turning Mugler collection
I’ve truly enjoyed distilling the Mugler energy into every single piece in this collaborative collection with H&M, says creative director Casey Cadwallader
H&M has teamed up Mugler to bring haute couture flair to the wardrobes of fashion lovers everywhere. Needless to say if there ever was an H&M designer collaboration you needed to get your hands on, this is it.
Designed by Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader, the collection is an electric tribute to the legacy of the French fashion house's founder Manfred Thierry Mugler, who passed away in January 2022.
Mugler was known for being a trailblazer who championed freedom of expression throughout his career. He was famed for mixing high glamour and humour in his daring designs, which featured groundbreaking silhouettes with exaggerated shoulders and hips, structured waists and sculptured bodices.
You'll spot many of Mugler's personal design signatures in the Mugler H&M collection, which includes head-turning womenswear and menswear. Think ultra glam looks featuring powerful, big shoulders and sharp corsetry, figure-hugging body suits and body-con dresses, cropped denim jackets and statement pieces with irresistibly sext cut-outs.
The collection's predominantly all-black and denim colour palette is livened up with refreshing pops of bright acid green and shades of pink, while the accessories are as bold, sculptural and unapologetic as the clothes.
“I was determined that this collection be true Mugler ... the details and quality of every piece had to be exactly as we do them, and I wanted to showcase the energy of Mugler, which has always been about clothes that allow for personal liberation. You can be so many different versions of yourself in Mugler,” says Cadwallader.
WATCH | To celebrate the Mugler H&M collection, the brands reimagined Stardust’s 1998 hit 'Music Sounds Better with You' and produced this star-studded music video.
“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser at H&M. “We were all honoured to get to know Manfred, and it feels very special that he was involved in the initial stages, together with Casey and the house of Mugler. Casey has done such an incredible job in paying homage to history, and to the [brand's] archive, while making the collection totally contemporary.”
As the latest in a number of collectible H&M collaborations with luxury brands over the past decade, the Mugler H&M collection will undoubtedly sell out fast. It'll be available at the H&M V&A Waterfront and H&M Sandton City store and on Superbalist.com from May 11 — run, don’t walk, you don’t want to miss this drop!
For more information, visit the H&M website.
Behind the seams of the Mugler H&M collection
Cadwallader and Johansson tell us more about the collaboration between the two brands.
What did you enjoy most about designing the pieces for the Mugler H&M collection?
Cadwallader: I’m really honoured to be asked to work with H&M. I think there is a shared value system between it and Mugler. Both care about giving people access to amazing fashion, confidence and contentment, and opening up great design to a broad range of people. The Mugler world is about inviting people in, and that’s what we are doing here.
I’ve always been a fan of the H&M collaborations — I remember clearly those with Alber Elbaz of Lanvin and Margiela and Versace, and how those designers really offered up their signatures. I took a lot of inspiration from that when designing this collection. It’s about the spirit and ethos of Mugler. I was adamant that this had to be true Mugler — nothing compromised or watered down — and I’ve truly enjoyed distilling the Mugler energy into every single piece.
Mugler has quickly become a beacon of inclusivity in the fashion industry, especially after the ready-to-wear 2023 show [that featured models of different ages, ethnicities, sizes and genders]. Will this diversity be included in the collaboration?
Cadwallader: Diversity is central to Mugler and always has been. Thierry Mugler was inspired by varied kinds of beauty and by a whole range of people and icons, and he championed that open-mindedness on his runways, which is something that continues [today].
Mugler is about embracing all parts of oneself. In our mainline, high-fashion collections it’s always a mix — there’s the darkness, the edge, then the sexy side, then the lightness, the happiness.
What I wanted to do [with the Mugler H&M collection] was keep that blend, to keep the diversity and complexity, while also offering pieces that are the most useful and interesting to people for their personal wardrobes. There are so many great Mugler staples and signatures in the collection — the catsuits, the dresses, the denim. And on top of that, there are casual sweats, T-shirts and accessories.
A lot of my inspiration came from the idea of the Mugler family and celebrating the relevance of the house across genres and media. Mugler has always been a house with a lot of cultural soul and that’s why it’s so interesting for me as a designer.
What was the approach in terms of making sure these items are sustainable?
Johansson: This collection was built with sustainability in mind. As a designer collaboration it’s more aligned with the broader material goals we have at H&M than ever, with 67% being made from sustainably sourced or recycled materials such as recycled nylon, recycled elastane and organic cotton. We aim for 100% of our materials to be recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way by 2030, including 30% recycled materials by 2025. We have come a long way, since 80% of the materials H&M group used in 2021 came from recycled or other more sustainably sourced materials.
What advice can you give to style stars who are looking to have fun with fashion?
Johansson: We always encourage our customers to have fun with fashion and dare to try new styles. I think this collection is pretty boundary-breaking. Anyone trying to be bold with fashion could turn to Casey and Mugler for inspiration.
Cadwallader: Embrace every part of yourself. Clothing can allow you to be many different incarnations yourself. Fashion’s transformative power is always inspiring to me — it opens doors to one’s own imagination.
