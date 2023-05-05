H&M meets French haute couture in head-turning Mugler collection

H&M has teamed up Mugler to bring haute couture flair to the wardrobes of fashion lovers everywhere. Needless to say if there ever was an H&M designer collaboration you needed to get your hands on, this is it.

Designed by Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader, the collection is an electric tribute to the legacy of the French fashion house's founder Manfred Thierry Mugler, who passed away in January 2022.

Mugler was known for being a trailblazer who championed freedom of expression throughout his career. He was famed for mixing high glamour and humour in his daring designs, which featured groundbreaking silhouettes with exaggerated shoulders and hips, structured waists and sculptured bodices.

You'll spot many of Mugler's personal design signatures in the Mugler H&M collection, which includes head-turning womenswear and menswear. Think ultra glam looks featuring powerful, big shoulders and sharp corsetry, figure-hugging body suits and body-con dresses, cropped denim jackets and statement pieces with irresistibly sext cut-outs.

The collection's predominantly all-black and denim colour palette is livened up with refreshing pops of bright acid green and shades of pink, while the accessories are as bold, sculptural and unapologetic as the clothes.