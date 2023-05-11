For the past year, Beyoncé has captivated fans with breathtaking fashion moments from her latest project, Renaissance. The album is a nod to disco and house of the late 80s and 90s paying homage to the works of a number of creatives.
While the anticipated visual album has left many feeling whetted, the star released a collaboration with Parisian designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain in celebration of each song from the album. This has now been followed by the first day of her tour that took place in Switzerland.
While she may be famed for her live performances, the Crazy in Love singer has also been known for her meticulous eye when it comes to set pieces and costumes. Here's a look at some of the fashion she pulled from new and old designers she has collaborated with.
IN PICS | From McQueen to Mugler, see the best of Beyoncé's tour looks
A rundown of the lauded performer's onstage costumes.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
For the past year, Beyoncé has captivated fans with breathtaking fashion moments from her latest project, Renaissance. The album is a nod to disco and house of the late 80s and 90s paying homage to the works of a number of creatives.
While the anticipated visual album has left many feeling whetted, the star released a collaboration with Parisian designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain in celebration of each song from the album. This has now been followed by the first day of her tour that took place in Switzerland.
While she may be famed for her live performances, the Crazy in Love singer has also been known for her meticulous eye when it comes to set pieces and costumes. Here's a look at some of the fashion she pulled from new and old designers she has collaborated with.
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
The Lemonade star kicked off the tour with a custom jumpsuit from Alexander McQueen featuring silver bugle beads. The look is also a nod to a recent piece from the design house's autumn/winter 2023 runway show.
COURRÈGES
Image: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
For the metallic looks that marry the style elements seen in the Renaissance album's official art, Beyoncé looked to Parisian design house Courrèges. The brand is famed for kicking off in the 60s capturing a futuristic and youthful approach to design. A number of looks from their fall/winter 2023 collection include the metallic disc featured on Beyoncé's bodysuit.
BALMAIN
Beyoncé also featured a look from Balmain's autumn/winter 2023 show which was nodding back to mid-century Parisian aesthetics. Tying together the numerous looks that are in essence a retrospective of feminine fashion.
Image: Photo by Peter White/Getty Images
DAVID KORMA
Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for David Koma)
Beyoncé had fans screaming over David Koma's modern approach. Also from the same fashion season as the previous designers, Koma's dress and jacket seen on Beyoncé were from the show inspired by merging urban life and aquatic muses.
Image: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
LOEWE
Image: Peter White/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
While many might remember Loewe for their whimsical spring/summer 2023 show, Beyoncé had a custom jumpsuit made that was inspired by a bodycon dress featuring the glove print seen throughout it.
MUGLER
For ardent fans of the performer, her two Mugler pieces will come as no surprise as she has always been known to work with the late founder of the fashion house.
Her choices for the Formation Tour featured the iconic “robot suit” that debuted in 1995 as well as a yellow and black bee corset that was a clear nod to her fans, the Beyhive.
ANREALAGE
Usually incorporating some sort of technological advancement, Beyoncé chose Anrealage as her cyber-showstopper. The design house recently released a collection of clothing featuring colour-changing fabric. All in the name of celebrating diversity and variety.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Fashion explained: how Pharrell became head of Louis Vuitton menswear
‘There’s no-one like you’: Tributes pour in for designer Thierry Mugler
'It's a stamp of approval', say Nikiwe Dlova and Tshepo Mohlala on Beyoncés recognition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos