IN PICS | From McQueen to Mugler, see the best of Beyoncé's tour looks

A rundown of the lauded performer's onstage costumes.

11 May 2023 - 14:59
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Grammy award singer, Beyonce on stage on the opening day of her tour.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

For the past year, Beyoncé has captivated fans with breathtaking fashion moments from her latest project, Renaissance. The album is a nod to disco and house of the late 80s and 90s paying homage to the works of a number of creatives.

While the anticipated visual album has left many feeling whetted, the star released a collaboration with Parisian designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain in celebration of each song from the album. This has now been followed by the first day of her tour that took place in Switzerland. 

While she may be famed for her live performances, the Crazy in Love singer has also been known for her meticulous eye when it comes to set pieces and costumes. Here's a look at some of the fashion she pulled from new and old designers she has collaborated with.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN

The Lemonade star kicked off the tour with a custom jumpsuit from Alexander McQueen featuring silver bugle beads. The look is also a nod to a recent piece from the design house's autumn/winter 2023 runway show.

COURRÈGES

Beyonce on stage with her dancers.
Image: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

For the metallic looks that marry the style elements seen in the Renaissance album's official art, Beyoncé looked to Parisian design house Courrèges. The brand is famed for kicking off in the 60s capturing a futuristic and youthful approach to design. A number of looks from their fall/winter 2023 collection include the metallic disc featured on Beyoncé's bodysuit.

BALMAIN

Beyoncé also featured a look from Balmain's autumn/winter 2023 show which was nodding back to mid-century Parisian aesthetics. Tying together the numerous looks that are in essence a retrospective of feminine fashion.

A model walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear autumn/winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Image: Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

DAVID KORMA

A model walks the runway at the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week.
Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for David Koma)

Beyoncé had fans screaming over David Koma's modern approach. Also from the same fashion season as the previous designers, Koma's dress and jacket seen on Beyoncé were from the show inspired by merging urban life and aquatic muses.

Beyonce in David Korma with the famed Les Twins performers.
Image: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

LOEWE

A model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Image: Peter White/Getty Images
Beyoncé performs during the opening night at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
Image: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

While many might remember Loewe for their whimsical spring/summer 2023 show, Beyoncé had a custom jumpsuit made that was inspired by a bodycon dress featuring the glove print seen throughout it.

MUGLER

For ardent fans of the performer, her two Mugler pieces will come as no surprise as she has always been known to work with the late founder of the fashion house.

Her choices for the Formation Tour featured the iconic “robot suit” that debuted in 1995 as well as a yellow and black bee corset that was a clear nod to her fans, the Beyhive.

ANREALAGE

Usually incorporating some sort of technological advancement, Beyoncé chose Anrealage as her cyber-showstopper. The design house recently released a collection of clothing featuring colour-changing fabric. All in the name of celebrating diversity and variety.

