'This is Off The Wall': Vans champions creative self-exploration
In addition to launching a new global campaign, the brand has debuted a fresh sneaker silhouette dubbed the 'Knu Skool'
Rumour has it, the phrase "Off The Wall" first became synonymous with skateboarding culture in the 1970s when skaters were landing new tricks by literally skating "off the wall" in empty swimming pools. Vans recognised these daring feats as an expression of each althetes' creativity and individuality, values that inspired the sneaker and apparel brand to adopt the slogan as its own.
Today, Vans remains a champion of creative self-expression and self-exploration. So much so that its latest global campaign aims to define its "Off The Wall" ethos through the eyes of a new generation of action sports athletes, musicians and artists.
Says the brand: "From the way we skate, to the way we dress, our individual style is an essential element of who we are. It’s the unique way we express ourselves in anything we do — This is Off The Wall."
The campaign features a series of Vans ambassadors who are "seeking authenticity in themselves, their relationships and the world, while propelling culture forward". It showcases how these "creative voyagers" are "bringing their own distinctive style to each part of their lives".
These ambassadors include rapper Little Simz, Vans Skate team riders Beatrice Domond and Felipe Nunes, teen skater Cocona Hiraki, DJ Arthur Bray, poet Salome Agbaroji and Irene Kim, founder of the fashion label Irene is Good.
The aim of Van's "This is Off The Wall" campaign is to "empower everyone to use creativity to discover themselves ... because ultimately, the most ‘Off The Wall’ thing you can do is be yourself as you move through the world,” says Carly Gomez, the brand's vice-president of global brand management.
“I mean that’s just the beauty of life, you can’t be anybody else but yourself,” agrees Domond.
WATCH | Vans Skate team riders Beatrice Domond and Felipe Nunes together with rapper Little Simz showcase how they bring their own distinctive style to each part of their lives and creative processes.
To coincide with the launch of the campaign, Vans also unveiled the Knu Skool — a covetable sneaker with a chunky, oversized look and feel that's reminiscent of iconic skate shoes from decades past.
For more information on Vans and "This is Off The Wall", visit Vans.co.za. Join the conversation and share your individual creative journey of self-expression using the hashtag #OffTheWall on social media.
Six of the best Vans sneakers
Knu Skool
The latest addition to the Vans range, the Knu Skool is a fresh take on the brand's classic Old Skool silhouette. A modern interpretation of a ‘90s low top, it features a puffed-up tongue and ankle collar, sturdy suede uppers, signature rubber waffle outsole and a re-envisioned diamond beveled side stripe.
SK8-Hi
Constructed out of sturdy suede and canvas, the SK8-Hi honours the legendary hi-top with reinforced toe caps and supportive padded collars.
Classic slip-on
Known internationally for its comfortable silhouette, easy wearability and beloved design, the Classic slip-on, R749, is an everyday essential with true "off the wall" style.
Authentic
The most recognisable and iconic Vans style, the Authentic features a lace-up profile with sturdy canvas uppers, metal eyelets and signature rubber waffle outsoles.
Era
Championed by the Z-Boys of Santa Monica in 1976, the Era was Vans' first shoe to feature the famous padded collar and remains a staple of creatives worldwide.
Old Skool
Paying homage to the Vans heritage, the Old Skool debuted in 1977. With its unmistakeable side stripe, it remains as iconic as ever.
This article was sponsored by Vans.