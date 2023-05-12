'This is Off The Wall': Vans champions creative self-exploration

Today, Vans remains a champion of creative self-expression and self-exploration. So much so that its latest global campaign aims to define its "Off The Wall" ethos through the eyes of a new generation of action sports athletes, musicians and artists.

Says the brand: "From the way we skate, to the way we dress, our individual style is an essential element of who we are. It’s the unique way we express ourselves in anything we do — This is Off The Wall."

The campaign features a series of Vans ambassadors who are "seeking authenticity in themselves, their relationships and the world, while propelling culture forward". It showcases how these "creative voyagers" are "bringing their own distinctive style to each part of their lives".

These ambassadors include rapper Little Simz, Vans Skate team riders Beatrice Domond and Felipe Nunes, teen skater Cocona Hiraki, DJ Arthur Bray, poet Salome Agbaroji and Irene Kim, founder of the fashion label Irene is Good.

The aim of Van's "This is Off The Wall" campaign is to "empower everyone to use creativity to discover themselves ... because ultimately, the most ‘Off The Wall’ thing you can do is be yourself as you move through the world,” says Carly Gomez, the brand's vice-president of global brand management.

“I mean that’s just the beauty of life, you can’t be anybody else but yourself,” agrees Domond.