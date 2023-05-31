Jaguar's F-Pace unlocks new levels of efficiency with intuitive technology

Designed with advanced technologies that set the standard for a luxury performance SUV, the Jaguar F-Pace is always connected and up to date with the brand's latest electronic vehicle architecture.

Known as Eva 2.0, this advanced architecture supports Jaguar’s state-of-the-art Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment systems and software-over-the-air (Sota) technology, which allows drivers to update the vehicle remotely.

Pivi Pro

Pivi Pro is delivered through a curved-glass 11.4-inch HD touchscreen — 48% larger and up to three times brighter than before. The glass screen is chemically strengthened and features two coatings: one that is anti-reflective to reduce glare and a second that makes wiping away fingerprints easier.

Pivi Pro features a simplified menu structure, so drivers can carry out 90% of common tasks within two taps from the home screen. The intuitive system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows drivers to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth.

Pivi Pro has a dedicated power source to enable almost instantaneous start-up, so navigation is ready as soon as you're behind the wheel. The embedded apps available — including Spotify, Deezer and TuneIn — provide full functionality even without your smartphone. Further connected features include Google and Microsoft Outlook, so you can view work diaries and join important calls through the hands-free system.

Pivi Pro enables the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading Sota updates, without compromising performance. Advanced Sota connectivity lets you download and install software updates without having to visit a Jaguar retailer. Updates are downloaded in the background, notifying you by an alert detailing the key changes. For updates that require the vehicle to be switched off, you can schedule a convenient time for installation.

“The F-Pace has a world-class interior and is future-proofed for the 21st century, using the latest technologies to optimise efficiency, enhance capability and revolutionise connectivity. With plug-in hybrid electric power trains, software updates sent over the air and next-generation infotainment system, F-Pace brings new levels of efficiency and convenience to Jaguar customers,” says Alex Heslop, director of electronics and software at Jaguar Land Rover.

Pivi Pro is fitted as standard to R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE models as well as SVR.

Technology for wellbeing

The interior of the F-Pace has a combination of the latest luxury materials and advanced technologies. This includes active road noise cancellation, which means quieter noise levels within the cabin and improved refinement that helps to reduce fatigue associated with prolonged exposure to low-frequency sound.