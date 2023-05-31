Jaguar's F-Pace unlocks new levels of efficiency with intuitive technology
The luxury SUV has an advanced infotainment system, driver assistance, noise cancellation and cabin air ionisation capabilities
Designed with advanced technologies that set the standard for a luxury performance SUV, the Jaguar F-Pace is always connected and up to date with the brand's latest electronic vehicle architecture.
Known as Eva 2.0, this advanced architecture supports Jaguar’s state-of-the-art Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment systems and software-over-the-air (Sota) technology, which allows drivers to update the vehicle remotely.
Pivi Pro
Pivi Pro is delivered through a curved-glass 11.4-inch HD touchscreen — 48% larger and up to three times brighter than before. The glass screen is chemically strengthened and features two coatings: one that is anti-reflective to reduce glare and a second that makes wiping away fingerprints easier.
Pivi Pro features a simplified menu structure, so drivers can carry out 90% of common tasks within two taps from the home screen. The intuitive system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows drivers to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth.
Pivi Pro has a dedicated power source to enable almost instantaneous start-up, so navigation is ready as soon as you're behind the wheel. The embedded apps available — including Spotify, Deezer and TuneIn — provide full functionality even without your smartphone. Further connected features include Google and Microsoft Outlook, so you can view work diaries and join important calls through the hands-free system.
Pivi Pro enables the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading Sota updates, without compromising performance. Advanced Sota connectivity lets you download and install software updates without having to visit a Jaguar retailer. Updates are downloaded in the background, notifying you by an alert detailing the key changes. For updates that require the vehicle to be switched off, you can schedule a convenient time for installation.
“The F-Pace has a world-class interior and is future-proofed for the 21st century, using the latest technologies to optimise efficiency, enhance capability and revolutionise connectivity. With plug-in hybrid electric power trains, software updates sent over the air and next-generation infotainment system, F-Pace brings new levels of efficiency and convenience to Jaguar customers,” says Alex Heslop, director of electronics and software at Jaguar Land Rover.
Pivi Pro is fitted as standard to R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE models as well as SVR.
Technology for wellbeing
The interior of the F-Pace has a combination of the latest luxury materials and advanced technologies. This includes active road noise cancellation, which means quieter noise levels within the cabin and improved refinement that helps to reduce fatigue associated with prolonged exposure to low-frequency sound.
The lightweight technology ensures that vehicle weight and handling characteristics remain unaffected. Engine noise cancellation isolates the cabin from unwanted engine noise to further enhance the sense of tranquillity.
Cabin air ionisation improves interior air quality through nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultrafine particles to improve occupant health and wellbeing. The driver can activate the system simply by pressing the “purify” button.
Connected convenient technologies
Complementing the central 11.4-inch touchscreen is a 12.3-inch interactive driver display instrument cluster with enhanced resolution and additional customisation options. Full-screen 3D mapping is available with additional overlays for traffic and turn-by-turn instructions, compass bearings and places of interest based on individual preferences.
The latest generation full-colour optional TFT head-up display places useful information such as navigation directions, speed and incoming caller details into the driver’s eye line to help maintain their focus on the road.
The F-Pace is available with the second-generation activity key in addition to the standard fobs. The tough, waterproof wrist-worn device can lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the driver having to carry a conventional key. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch for the first time and has a battery life of up to seven days between charges.
Keeping digital devices topped up is easier thanks to 15W wireless device charging, with signal booster. Occupants simply place their smartphone on the charging pad to quickly recharge. The system also uses an external antenna to improve the smartphone’s signal when being used inside the car.
Pivi Pro’s smart settings use artificial intelligence (AI) to learn a driver’s usage patterns for items such as media, phone and comfort settings. Once the vehicle has recognised the driver through the individual key fob and smartphone, it will automatically reset a selection of settings such as the seat and steering wheel positions based on driver preferences. The advanced system also learns regular journeys and automatically displays a traffic summary and estimated time of arrival for the most likely destinations.
You can keep tabs on your F-Pace from afar, thanks to Jaguar’s remote app technology which allows you to view key vehicle information using a smartphone — including the fuel level, vehicle location and trip history. The app even allows you to lock or unlock the vehicle remotely and initiate the climate control — to heat or cool the cabin before a journey.
Advanced driver assistance systems
The super slim all-LED quad headlights with "Double J" daytime running light signatures are available with optional pixel LED technology. This advanced system delivers increased resolution and brightness and optional adaptive driving beam technology, which evaluates the road ahead using on-board cameras and automatically adapts the high beam light distribution to take account of traffic or traffic signs.
Jaguar’s latest 3D surround camera technology makes it even easier to park by providing real-time 3D perspective views of the vehicle. ClearSight Plan View generates the effect that the vehicle is transparent so drivers can assess the surface beneath, which is useful in off-road scenarios.
The F-Pace also includes a selection of advanced driver assistance systems. Clear exit monitor can alert occupants to the presence of bicycles and other vehicles as occupants exit the vehicle by displaying a warning light next to the door handle. The clever feature is fitted to the front and rear doors.
Adaptive cruise control maintains a set distance to the car in front, for more relaxed and enjoyable long-distance journeys. The F-Pace features Jaguar’s driver condition monitor technology, which can detect if the driver is beginning to feel drowsy and alert them to take a break.
The latest in speaker technology is available through enhanced Meridian Sound and Meridian Surround Sound systems. Featuring 12 speakers with a subwoofer or 16 speakers with a subwoofer respectively, both feature innovative technologies to deliver an enhanced listening experience.
Meridian systems bring added depth, allowing vocals to be perceived in the centre of the cabin rather than the side through the door speakers. When listening to music, it gives the impression that the singer is directly in front of the driver and passengers for a clear delivery. The advanced sound systems also support active road noise cancellation, ensuring optimum refinement at all times.
This article was sponsored by Jaguar.