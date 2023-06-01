Faith is my favourite model. Her features are so strong that I usually focus on either the eyes or the lips. To create the metallic lip look, I lined and filled the lips with a dark brown/burgundy lip pencil. Next, I added a metallic eye shadow to the middle of the lips and layered with loads of lipgloss.
Behind the brush: Renee de Wit
From beauty secrets to her love for cookbooks, we find out some of the makeup artist's favourite things
Image: Supplied
We chat to the Cape Town-based makeup artist about achieving unreal glowing skin, working on this issue’s fashion shoot and her favourite hidden gems in the city:
You were the makeup artist on this issue’s fashion shoot — please take us through the mood/inspiration for the look.
I was inspired by the mind-blowing fashion. The pieces by Galia Gluckman had metallics that really stood out in the stark shoot location so I added touches of metallic to each look to pick up on this.
How would one recreate that beautiful, glossy, ombre metallic lip on model Faith?
Faith is my favourite model. Her features are so strong that I usually focus on either the eyes or the lips. To create the metallic lip look, I lined and filled the lips with a dark brown/burgundy lip pencil. Next, I added a metallic eye shadow to the middle of the lips and layered with loads of lipgloss.
What are the three things to remember when using metallic makeup?
Always apply loose metallic powders first, before the foundation, as shinier formulas tend to have fallout. Use sticky tape to remove any glitter fallout. Always use a creamy eyelid primer to ensure glitter and metallic adhere better.
What are your go-to tricks for achieving a healthy glow and pared-back no-makeup makeup skin?
A great skincare routine is a must. Always incorporate a hyaluronic acid in your daytime routine to plump skin before makeup application. I often add a drop of serum to the foundation to add extra glow and hydration. Steer clear of powders — rather opt for a makeup-setting spray and add balm to high points of the face rather than shimmery powder.
Image: Supplied
What beauty secrets do you swear by?
Be consistent with your skincare routine. Always use a retinol (and never forget sunblock when using retinol). And sleep with a face mask at least twice a week, usually on hairwashing day.
What are your favourite things about living in Cape Town?
We are so spoilt living in beautiful Cape Town. My family loves taking long walks on the mountain or along the beachfront. The restaurants are incredible, and everything is close by.
What are your five favourite locally/Cape Town-produced beauty products?
Eco Diva, Lanolab, Afari, Mai Co and Soji Skincare.
What are the best-hidden shopping spots in Cape Town?
Sans for beauty and Mash for fashion and décor.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
What product/item is always in your makeup kit?
Sensai Mascara38°C. Sensai mascara contains silk which nourishes and strengthens the lashes. It also does not budge. You can only remove the mascara with warm water over 38°C.
What book are you reading?
There’s a Vegan on My Verandah by Louis Jansen van Vuuren and Isabella Niehaus (I know it’s a cookbook, but it’s fab).
What beauty trend are you excited about this season?
Futuristic metallic looks, as seen on the runway.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Women are going grey. Get over it
Sun Smarts: 12 ways to get savvy about your skin’s sun exposure
Fashion explained: The rise and fall and rise again of Victoria’s Secret
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos